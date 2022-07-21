Why is Gunna in jail? Kim Kardashian advocates freeing rapper from prison in YSL RICO case

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian has extended her support for rapper Gunna as he awaits trial for a racketeering charge. On July 20, the 41-year-old star took to her Twitter and posted "#FreeGunna," along with a reference to one of his most popular songs, Pushin P.

Several followers of the Skims founder asked her to fight his case in court as she has helped several people over the years. Kardashian's tweets come two months after Gunna and Young Thug were indicted for violating Georgia's RICO act.

Why is Gunna in jail?

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens (Gunna) and Jeffery Lamar Williams (Young Thug) were arrested for allegedly being a part of a criminal gang called YSL (Young Slime Life). The duo have been charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

As per the 88-page court document reviewed by news outlet VICE, prosecutors allege that members of YSL have been involved in a host of crimes. The crimes include robbery, murder and assault with weapons, dating back to 2013. The gang committed felonies in order to increase their reputation, power and territory.

The document named 28 members of the YSL for breaching the RICO, which helps prosecutors fight against organized crime. A person can be charged with violating RICO if they intentionally participate in criminal activity, even if they do nothing at the scene.

The duo appealed to a Fulton County court to release them on bond, which was later denied. Both appeals were denied.

On July 7, the judge overlooking the case pronounced that if the pair were released, they might harm, kill or intimidate witnesses against them. However, lawyers for the WUNNA singer and Young Thug have asked the judge to review his decision.

While speaking to TMZ Hip Hop, lawyer Steve Sadow, said that his team are very disappointed in the denial of bond. He said:

"Gunna produced substantial evidence that bond was warranted for him. The prosecution again produced no evidence at all; instead, it chose to rely on vague and non-specific allegations and speculation through the statements of the prosecutor alone."

The duo guaranteed that they would not be threatening witnesses or leaving Georgia at any cost. Young Thug proposed to hire policemen who would monitor his activities 24 hours a day and keep a log of his visitors.

The Came and Saw crooner listed three houses owned by him, two by his parents and $750,000 as collateral if he were released on bond.

However, the judge denied their requests. It remains to be seen if Kim Kardashian can have any effect on the situation. But the rapper will likely be behind bars until his trial, which is scheduled for January 2023.

