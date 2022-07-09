Young Thug siblings: All about the rapper's family as his nephew is charged with murder

Young Thug’s nephew Fardereen Deonta Grier was recently arrested from his house in Atlanta for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick. Reportedly, officers found Grier crying and Destiny lying near the front door when they arrived on the scene.

According to East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover, Grier stated that he is the nephew of Young Thug during questioning, but it remains unknown why he revealed that information. A source later confirmed his claim to TMZ.

East Point Police told TMZ that Grier initially claimed to have been fighting against two intruders but later confessed to shooting Fitzpatrick in the face. A neighbor reportedly heard the duo arguing inside Grier’s house before the incident.

What do we know about Young Thug's siblings?

Young Thug was born in Atlanta and is the tenth of eleven children. They have different biological fathers. His sister and he are the youngest of all siblings.

The rapper signed his brother Unfoonk, also a rapper, to YSL. By April 2021, he was a part of the album Slime Language 2, appearing on one of the tracks, Real.

Apart from Unfoonk, Thug’s sisters, Dolly White and Dora, are also signed to the record label. Dolly once stated that her family grew up in poor conditions but they always cared about each other, despite the circumstances. Their mother often played R&B and sang along to Aretha Franklin in the house. The siblings chose their own form of entertainment.

As they grew up, they started to follow their musical interests. At the age of 15, Unfoonk began writing raps at his father’s house. After being encouraged by his step-brother, he understood that he could do well as a rapper. Dolly and Dora then followed them to the studio and used to spend a lot of time there.

Thug eventually gained recognition after the release of his singles, Stoner and Lifestyle, but he has been involved in some controversy due to his legal issues over the years.

About Young Thug

Also known as Jeffery Lamar Williams, he first released a few mixtapes in 2011 and signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2013.

Thug became popular after the release of his singles Stoner and Danny Glover. Being featured on songs by famous artists also boosted his fame. After signing to 300 Entertainment, he released a few mixtapes and released his compilation album, Slime Language, in 2018.

He released his first studio album, So Much Fun, in 2019. His single Go Crazy with Chris Brown was also well-received. Thug released his collaborative album Slime Language 2 and his second studio album Punk in 2021.

