Why did Gunna get arrested? Rapper surrenders post Young Thug arrest, mugshot surfaces online

On Tuesday, May 10, rapper Sergio Giavanni Kitchens aka Gunna, turned himself in after his fellow hip-hop artist Young Thug was arrested in a RICO indictment. The news of his arrest comes just days after Thug and 27 other Young Stoner Life or Young Slime Life (YSL) members were arrested.

As of now, it is unknown if the rapper was allowed to post bail and be released from detainment. Sergio Giavanni Kitchens made his first court appearance on Wednesday, May 11. As per some reports, the 28-year-old was arrested in Georgia's Fulton County jail, where the other group members who were indicted were also present. Following his arrest, Gunna's mugshot also made its way online and has been circulated considerably since then.

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Gunna turns himself in on RICO charges JUST IN: Gunna turns himself in on RICO charges‼️ https://t.co/sbuAHtlPph

Following the initiation of this indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a press conference on Tuesday and revealed that these gangs in Atlanta were responsible for "75 to 80 percent of all of the violent crime." She further said:

"It doesn't matter your notoriety or fame, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to be a target and a focus of this District Attorney's office. We will ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties and there's obviously many people are looking at life under these indictments."

Gunna's criminal charges explored

Sergio G Kitchens, aka Gunna, has been charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act and participation in criminal activities with their street gangs. Like Young Thug and many other indicted members, the rapper has been charged for dealing with stolen goods and other properties. They were also accused of possession of narcotics, which they were alleged to have been selling.

Furthermore, TMZ claimed that their gang had also been accused of the murder attempt on rapper YFN Lucci. In the 88-page RICO charges, Gunna is only charged with one count of the 56-count indictment. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gunna's attorney has applied for a motion to get his bail approved. In a statement, he said:

"The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens, an entertainer and philanthropist, created the first-ever local free in-school grocery and clothing store feeding over 400 children weekly, and nationally sponsored giveaways for victims of disasters and food shortages."

Similarly, Young Thug's lawyer has also applied to push for the rapper's bail. The attorney has also maintained that Thug is innocent.

As per Georgia's law regarding RICO violation, each indicted individual could face up to twenty years imprisonment. Furthermore, they can be penalized with money up to three times their income from unlawful activities.

However, in a press release, DA Willis said they would request the highest penalties for these charges. She also added that several people who were indicted might face life imprisonment.

