Why is YFN Lucci in jail? Charges explained as rapper claims he was stabbed in jail

YFN Lucci wants to get out of jail as he awaits trial in his murder case. The rapper thinks that he might die behind bars if he stays locked up.

In new legal documents, Lucci claimed to have been stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail last month. He mentioned that he had been told there was a bounty on his head among the inmates.

Documents acquired by TMZ say the singer was stabbed from behind while on a video call with someone outside. He said that another inmate used a homemade shank to stab him.

M A I N E @WhatsDudeName Damn they tryna kill YFN Lucci in the joint Damn they tryna kill YFN Lucci in the joint 😳😳😳😳😳

After the alleged stabbing incident on February 9, 2022, the artist claimed that he had been told there was a price on his head, and he feared that his life would be in danger if he were still kept in custody.

Lucci has now asked the judge to grant him a bond so that he can get out of jail. He also said that he is even ready to accept 24-hour home confinement and would wear a monitoring device if he gets out.

Reasons for YFN Lucci’s jail term

In 2021, arrest warrants for YFN Lucci were issued in Atlanta, Georgia. He was charged with a December 2020 shooting where a 28-year-old man died, and another was injured.

YFN Lucci was arrested in January 2021 (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Apart from being a suspect in the shooting, he was also charged with aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. The songwriter was then arrested on January 13, 2021, where he turned himself in to the police.

He was then released on house arrest after posting a $500,000 bond on February 8, 2021.

The 31-year-old is also among 12 suspects charged in a 105-count RICO indictment. The charges include:

Racketeering.

Violation of the state’s anti-gang law.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Lucci was a member of a faction of the Bloods. His attorney later denied the charges, and a Fulton County judge denied him a bond on June 1, 2021.

