What does YSL stand for? Members and charges against Young Thug and Gunna explored 

On May 9, rapper Young Thug was arrested in Atlanta on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and for participating in street gang activity. Along with his arrest, a grand jury indictment named 28 members from his label YSL.

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was taken into custody after a house raid. He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The conspiracy charge came from an alleged incident which occurred on January 24, 2013. The other gang charge is in relation to an offense which took place on May 12, 2018.

Along with conspiracy and gang activity charges, YSL members face additional charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery, drugs and weapons charges.

What is Young Thug’s YSL? Members with criminal charges explored

YSL Records, also known as Young Stoner Life and Young Slime Life, is an American music production company founded by Young Thug in 2016. It is a subsidiary under Atlantic Records and 300 Entertainment. According to The Focus, there are 21 artists signed to the label.

YSL artists include Thug, Lil Duke, Gunna, Dolly White, HiDoraah, Strick, T-Shyne, Lil Keed, Unfoonk, Karlae and Yung Kayo among others.

Along with Thug, Gunna is facing the aforementioned charges.

Yak Gotti, who is also part of the record label, is facing murder charges for the death of “rival gang member” Donovan Thomas Jr. Thug has been accused of renting a car which was used “in the commission of” the murder.

The indictment has also listed “acts in furtherance of the conspiracy,” which includes other crimes committed between 2013 and 2022. This also included Peewee Roscoe being charged for shooting Lil Wayne’s bus in 2015. He was released from jail in November.

Many of the other crimes deemed to be “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy” were mentions in YSL-related songs, social media posts and videos. This includes Thug and Juice WRLD’s collaboration Bad Boy and Just How It Is.

The indictment listed that Gunna was wearing YSL and Slatt chains in the Fox 5 music video. Prosecutors argued that the wardrobe and the lyrics “we got ten-hundred round choppers” could be deemed to be an “overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Conspiracy to Commit Murder was also listed in the indictment. This part claimed that Christian Eppinger and Antonio “Obama” Sumlin discussed obtaining permission from Thug to claim YFN Lucci’s life. Lucci was allegedly stabbed at the Fulton County Jail in February.

