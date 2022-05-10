RICO charge meaning explained as Young Thug and Gunna arrested in Atlanta

Young Thug and Gunna were recently arrested and charged with racketeering and gang activity. Thug is currently in police custody.

According to law enforcement sources, Thug is locked up in Fulton County and is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and felony alongside participating in criminal street gang activity.

Reports stated that the rapper’s Atlanta home was raided on May 9. The agents broke down the walls and also dug up the backyard.

SK⚡️ @raptalksk young thug, gunna and ysl associates are getting arrested on rico charges bruh… 56 count indictment and ‘very serious allegations’ towards thug. shit young thug, gunna and ysl associates are getting arrested on rico charges bruh… 56 count indictment and ‘very serious allegations’ towards thug. shit

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss gunna and young thug arrested for 56 counts and facing RICO, armed robbery, murder charges with a 88 page indictment ?? gunna and young thug arrested for 56 counts and facing RICO, armed robbery, murder charges with a 88 page indictment ?? https://t.co/57XftadKwQ

The charges imposed on the singer remain unknown, but the paperwork has been submitted for Gunna on the Fulton County Court website. However, he has not been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden said that Thug had been charged with renting a rental car used in the murder of a rival gang member in 2015. An official confirmation is awaited for now.

What is RICO? Young Thug’s charges explained

Young Thug has been arrested and charged under the RICO Act (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Young Thug has been charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The act was passed in 1970. It is a federal law passed to combat organized crime in the United States.

It allows prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of a criminal enterprise. The activities include illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, drug trafficking, slavery, counterfeiting, embezzlement, etc.

To convict someone under RICO, the government should prove that the defendant is engaged in two or more instances of racketeering activity and that the defendant directly invested in or participated in a criminal enterprise affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

RICO has been used to convict mafia members, the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue, and others.

Young Thug’s previous legal issues

Thug did not perform at a concert in Sahlen’s Stadium in 2017 after signing a $55,000 contract. The organizers filed a lawsuit against him. After failing to perform at a concert in 2016, he had previously faced a similar issue, and a Texas production company sued him.

The 30-year-old was charged with battery in 2017 after he reportedly slapped a woman outside a club. The woman was in an argument with Thug’s fiancée, during which Williams stepped in and attacked the woman. However, the charges were dropped due to less evidence.

He was charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession, and three counts of felony drug possession in 2017 after his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, was raided. All the charges were later dropped except for the felony of marijuana possession.

Thug was arrested in September 2017 on multiple drug possession charges and possession of a firearm and was later released on bond. He was again charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana in September 2018.

Young Thug began his career by releasing a few independent mixtapes in 2011 and signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2013.

Edited by Suchitra