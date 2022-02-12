WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo arrested on felony charges in Texas

WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo has been arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas after allegedly assaulting a family member.

'Hitman' was arrested on Friday 11th February and is still in custody with an unsecured bond for his release set at $10,000. The boxer has been arrested over 3rd degree assault allegations and faces upto 10 years in jail if found guilty.

A statement released by Mike Coppinger of ESPN said:

"Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday in Texas on a felony assault charge. He was still in custody, a Fort Bend Jail official told ESPN, when published. Charlo was in running for Canelo bout before talks ended this week as Alvarez closes in on Dmitry Bivol."

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/boxing/story/_… Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday in Texas on a felony assault charge. He was still in custody, a Fort Bend Jail official told ESPN, when published. Charlo was in running for Canelo bout before talks ended this week as Alvarez closes in on Dmitry Bivol Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday in Texas on a felony assault charge. He was still in custody, a Fort Bend Jail official told ESPN, when published. Charlo was in running for Canelo bout before talks ended this week as Alvarez closes in on Dmitry Bivol espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Jermall Charlo was previously accused of assault back in May 2020. However, no further developments in that case were reported. It is still unclear if this arrest was a result of his allegations from 2020 or if it stemmed from a fresh incident.

It is worth noting that his arrest came just days after his charges for an alleged robbery back in August last year were dropped.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jermall Charlo has had all charges against him dismissed due to insufficient evidence after previously being arrested and charged with three counts of felony robbery back in August. [@KSATNews] Jermall Charlo has had all charges against him dismissed due to insufficient evidence after previously being arrested and charged with three counts of felony robbery back in August. [@KSATNews]

Canelo Alvarez has been offered a fight against Jermall Charlo

Canelo Alvarez has been offered a 'Cinco de Mayo' fight against 'Hitman' by PBC. However, PBC faces competition from Eddie Hearn's Matchroom boxing.

Eddie Hearn has offered a seemingly better deal to Canelo Alvarez, i.e. a fight with Dmitry Bivol in May and a trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin in September. Earlier this week, it was reported that Alvarez was closing in on a deal with Hearn. However, Eddy Reynoso made it clear that nothing has been finalized as of yet.

"Good afternoon, I am grateful to communicate that there is offers for Canelo's next fight from PBC and matchroom. The negotiation process is still a work in progress. A final decision has not been reached. As of now, all information published yesterday has no truth or foundation behind it. Once we have a signed agreement our team will be the first to notify the public," said Eddy Reynoso.

Also Read Article Continues below

Reynoso has made it known that they are still under negotiations which means a super fight with Charlo is still possible. It remains to be seen whether PBC will be successful in pulling off a fight between 'Hitman' and Alvarez in May this year.

Edited by David Andrew