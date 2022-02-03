All charges against Jermall Charlo have officially been dropped

Jermall Charlo is now officially in the clear after his robbery case from August was dropped.

'Hitman' was arrested in August on three-counts of felony robbery stemming from an incident in July at the Privat Martini Bar & Social Club in San Antonio. The WBC Middleweight Champion was in town to support his brother Jermell in his undisputed junior Middleweight championship clash with Brian Castano.

Charlo maintained his innocence and stated that the whole situation was a misunderstanding due to his card getting declined.

'Hitman's' claim is that his card got declined by his bank due to a fraud alert. Following him confirming with his bank that it wasn't fraud, he was notified that the business had lost his card. This led to an argument which ended with Charlo leaving the establishment.

It seems that the facts backed up his version of events, and that the entire situation was a misunderstanding. All three charges of felony robbery have been dropped, with the case being closed out.

See talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet about Jermall Charlo's charges being dropped below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jermall Charlo has had all charges against him dismissed due to insufficient evidence after previously being arrested and charged with three counts of felony robbery back in August. [@KSATNews] Jermall Charlo has had all charges against him dismissed due to insufficient evidence after previously being arrested and charged with three counts of felony robbery back in August. [@KSATNews]

With news of Charlo's charges being dropped, the 32-0 boxer can now turn his attention to getting back in the ring.

Jermall Charlo may face Canelo Alvarez in his return to the ring

Jermall Charlo has been out of the ring since his unanimous decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. 'Hitman' has maintained that he would like a big fight on his return to the ring. It seems that he may be getting the biggest fight possible in the sport next.

Jermall Charlo is reportedly in discussions to face Mexican megastar Canelo Alvarez next, with the bout likely occurring in May this year. While far from official, an offer has been made to both men from Al Heyman's Premier Boxing Champions.

However, PBC is currently in competition with another promoter over Alvarez's talents. The other promotional stable in the running is Eddie Hearn's Matchroom. They've extended a two-fight deal to the Mexican, where he'd face Dimitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin in 2022.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Charlo will face Canelo Alvarez on his return to the ring. However, fans of 'Hitman' can expect details of his return to be confirmed in the weeks to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew