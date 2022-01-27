Canelo Alvarez receives two lucrative offers from Al Hayman and Eddie Hearn for his next fight

Canelo Alvarez has been offered two gainful deals for his next fight by promoters Al Hayman and Eddie Hearn.

As reported by ESPN, the Mexican has been offered a fight with Jermall Charlo in May by Al Hayman. On the flipside, Eddie Hearn has offered Canelo a May fight against Dmitry Bivol and a September 17th fight against his two-time opponent Gennady Golovkin.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same and said:

"Canelo Alvarez has reportedly been offered a one-fight deal to fight Jermall Charlo next by Al Haymon and also been offered a two-fight deal to fight Dmitry Bivol next, then a Gennady Golovkin trilogy by Eddie Hearn."

Canelo certainly has an interesting choice to make. It is worth noting that a fight with Jermall Charlo will see him defend his super-middleweight crown. However, if he chooses to slide in with Eddie Hearn, the Mexican will have to move up in weight to super-light-heavyweight to fight Dmitry Bivol in May and then return to 168lb for another fight against 'GGG'.

Fans would certainly like to see a trilogy against Gennady Golovkin. Moreover, there's no denying the fact that Canelo vs. GGG 3 is arguably the biggest commercial fight in boxing right now.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Ilunga Makabu has fallen off the cards

Canelo has been on the lookout for his next opponent ever since his emphatic victory over Caleb Plant. It was earlier expected that the Mexican would move up to cruiserweight to fight Ilunga Makabu. Moreover, 'Cinnamon' was approved to take a massive jump in weight to fight Makabu, but that fight is seemingly off the table as of now.

According to Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the 31-year-old is unlikely to face Makabu. He reported:

"I'm not so sure that Canelo will be fighting at cruiserweight or against Makabu. I'm hearing that it's much more likely that he's going to fight Jermall Charlo on Cinco de Mayo. There are talks right now for that fight."

Illunga Makabu is set to defend his WBC cruiserweight title against Thabiso Mchunu on January 29th . It's safe to say that he will try his best to impress Canelo Alvarez and keep the possibility of a potential bout with the Mexican alive.

