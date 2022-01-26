Who could be Canelo Alvarez's next opponent?

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the most sought after fighter in the boxing world right now. Ever since his win over Caleb Plant back in November 2021, the Mexican has been searching for a worthy opponent.

However, while there are several fighters who fall under the list of 'potential' opponents to face him next, nothing seems certain as of now. Alvarez was initially tipped to go up to cruiserweight to fight Illunga Makabu but that fight has seemingly fallen off the cards.

Illunga Makabu is set to defend his WBC cruiserweight crown against Thabiso Mchunu on 29th January. While Makabu will look to impress Alvarez in his upcoming fight and possibly book a date for May 2022, it looks like 'Cinnamon' might have changed his plans.

According to Mike Coppinger, a boxing insider on ESPN, the 31-year-old is most likely going to fight Jermall Charlo. He further suggested that Alvarez vs. Charlo might happen on the Cinco de Mayo weekend, which happens to be the biggest annual festival in Mexico. Coppinger said:

"I'm not so sure that Canelo will be fighting at cruiserweight or against Makabu. I'm hearing that it's much more likely that he's going to fight Jermall Charlo on Cinco de Mayo. There are talks right now for that fight."

With Canelo Alvarez eyeing a matchup for May 2022, it remains to be seen who will be Alvarez's next opponent.

Will Canelo Alvarez fight Jake Paul?

Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez is a matchup that 'The Problem Child' has envisioned for himself down the line. While the matchup between the two seems too far fetched to come to fruition, we might get to see the two share the boxing ring sooner than expected.

According to ESPN journalist Salvador Rodriguez, Canelo's next opponent could be someone that a lot of boxing purists might not like. Jake Paul went on to reply to the tweet and further raised speculation of him fighting Alvarez with a cryptic tweet.

Considering Paul's trajectory and following, it is safe to say that a matchup between the two doesn't seem impossible. However, it will be interesting to see whether the two cross paths in the squared circle or not.

