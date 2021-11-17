Who is IIunga Makabu, the next scheduled opponent for Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez recently had the most significant win of his career which saw him become the undisputed champion of the super-middleweight division. While many would've hoped Canelo would stay in the 168 lbs division, the Mexican appears to have other plans.

The pound-for-pound king is ready to further solidify his name in the history books by becoming a champion in a 5th weight class. It was recently confirmed that Canelo Alvarez will move up to the 200 lbs division to fight IIunga Makabu for the crusierweight title.

Even though Ilunga Makabu is not that big of a name as compared to some other potential opponents on Canelo Alvarez's list, there is no denying the fact that the Congolese will prove to be a tough challenge for the Mexican. Makabu, at the age of 34 is the second-ranked cruiserweight in the world.

IIunga Makabu is 28-2 in his professional career, having won 25 of his wins by knockout. It is worth noting that Makabu is undefeated in his last nine fights. He won the WBC cruiserweight title back in 2020 after beating Michal Cieslak. The Congolese, however, is nowhere close to how active Canelo Alvarez is. Makabu last fought in December 2020 and defended his cruiserweight strap for the first time against Olanrewaju Durodola.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu is pure insanity… and Canelo has genuinely just asked for it… and had it approved by the WBC. Won his first title at 154lbs, was undersized when jumping from 160lbs to 175lbs and will now challenge a champ who competes at 200lbs. What a man. Canelo Alvarez vs Ilunga Makabu is pure insanity… and Canelo has genuinely just asked for it… and had it approved by the WBC. Won his first title at 154lbs, was undersized when jumping from 160lbs to 175lbs and will now challenge a champ who competes at 200lbs. What a man.

Even though IIunga Makabu doesn't boast half of the resume Canelo Alvarez does, he happens to be one of the toughest challenges the Mexican has taken up so far. The fact that Canelo Alvarez is jumping from 168 lbs to 200 lbs is scary. While many have been criticizing him for picking easy opponents, Makabu is definately no slouch.

When will Canelo Alvarez fight IIunga Makabu?

Eddy Reynoso, coach of Canelo Alvarez, announced Alvarez's desire to move up to 200 lbs at the WBC convention. His wish was later approved by the WBC. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, many believe the fight will go down in May 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

2021 has been a historic year for Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican fought Avni Yildirim in February to retain his belts, took on English boxer Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super middleweight title and closed out the year with a dominant performance against Caleb Plant to win the IBF super middleweight title.

Edited by C. Naik