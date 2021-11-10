5 possible opponents for Canelo Alvarez following his historic win

Canelo Alvarez recently etched his name in the history books. The Mexican became his country's first ever undisputed boxing champion by knocking out Caleb Plant. He also became the first ever undisputed super middleweight champion in the division's 37-year existence.

The 31-year-old brought his A-game against Plant and realized his vision upon the world stage.The build-up to Canelo's proving-ground fight was heated as both he and Plant went in on each other. Their super-middleweight unification battle proved just as intense.

Plant ended up enduring the first loss of his professional boxing career at the hands of Alvarez. Even though 'Sweethands' was knocked out by Canelo in the 11th round, he brought the fight to the Mexican and stayed in his face for most of the bout.

'While Plant fell short of getting the win, he went out on his shield. He also earned a lot of respect in the process. With another boxer added to this already star-studded resume, Canelo Alvarez is seeking his next challenge.

Although nothing has been decided yet, it is clear that the Mexican likes to stay active. As Canelo hunts another opponent, we take a look at the 5 most likely names to win the pending Alvarez sweepstakes.

#5. David Benavidez

David Benavidez is regarded as the top current super middleweight challenge for Canelo Alvarez. Benavidez is currently undefeated in 24 fights and has won 21 of them by knockout. He became the WBC super-middleweight champion in 2017 at just 20 years-old. Benavidez was stripped of his belt, however, for failing to make weight in a scheduled 2020 title defense.

#CaneloPlant David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊

Nevertheless, Benavidez made his debut at just 16 years old. He previously held the record of being the youngest super-middleweight champion when he won the title in 2017. With his impressive early accolades and knockout power, the former WBC 168-lb contender might be next in line to face the newly crowned undisputed champion.

However, this could all go away if he loses to his next opponent. Benavidez is currently scheduled to fight Kyrone Davis on November 13th. If Benavidez is able to get past Davis, you can certainly expect a call out for Canelo Alvarez from the 24-year-old.

