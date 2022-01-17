Jake Paul reacts to Canelo Alvarez's next fight as talks about a potential match-up escalate 

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez may fight each other sooner than we think.

According to ESPN journalist Salvador Rodriguez, the boxing pound-for-pound great's next opponent is likely to be someone 'boxing purists might not like'. This is being interpreted by many as a hint that Alvarez may be fighting 'The Problem Child' next.

In his latest tweet, the YouTuber-turned-boxer further fanned the flames surrounding a potential clash with Alvarez.

Although Jake Paul is currently undefeated in pro-boxing, he is yet to face a professional boxer. Alvarez, on the other hand, has won world championship titles in four different weight classes. If this fight does take place, there's little doubt as to why boxing purists might consider this a complete mismatch. Nevertheless, it will definitely attract a lot of eyeballs.

Paul holds a pro boxing record of 5-0, with four knockout wins. He has already beaten former MMA world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice) inside the squared circle.

Canelo Alvarez is arguably the best boxer in the world right now. The Mexican has lost just once in 60 fights and has beaten some of the most elite boxers on the planet. In his last fight, Alvarez beat Caleb Plant via TKO in the 11th round.

How likely is Jake Paul to fight Canelo Alvarez next?

Jake Paul has spoken about potentially fighting Canelo Alvarez multiple times in the past. He recently told TMZ Sports that he'd like to fight Alvarez in three years' time. Paul said he needed some more time to train before taking on with one of the greatest boxers of all time.

'The Problem Child' said:

“I think three years from now, us getting in the ring will A) be massive, and B) three years from now, my skill level will be good enough to make it a serious competition."

Given the fact that Paul knows he needs a lot more time to prepare for the fight, would he still choose to be the Mexican's next opponent? Only time will tell. Now or three years later, if the fight does come to fruition, it is expected to shatter a few pay-per-view records for sure.

