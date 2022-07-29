Ay Caramba meaning explained as Tyga issues apology for offensive music video

American rapper Tyga has finally addressed the backlash he received over his latest music video, Ay Caramba, which was released on July 8.

On July 28, he made an appearance at the Power 106 studios in Los Angeles to issue a formal apology. Tyga, 32, apologized for offending the Mexican-American community and for portraying them in a stereotypical manner in his video.

Tyga has always paid tribute to Latinos in his work. He joined American Cholo on L.A. Leakers after the radio station began a video with a statement appreciating the effort made by the duo to have an open discussion on the issue.

"The L.A. Leakers is a safe space for all guests. We believe the best way to tackle problems is through open communication and we are that space for artists and our community We appreciate Tyga and American Cholo coming in and honesty discussing the issue. Communication is the key to understanding and peace. - Justin Credible - L.A. Leakers on Power 106."

As per English Grammar Lessons, Ay Caramba is a Spanish term that originated 300 years ago. The expression is often used in an informal sense and means that the person is in shock or surprised by someone's actions. In simple words, it is similar to using "oh my goodness" as a reaction when a person is raising their concern or troubles.

Tyga revealed that he was "confused" by the backlash he received for Ay Caramba

Discussing the music video, Tyga he did not initially respond to the criticism he received on social media because he was not in Los Angeles. He then said that he was "confused" but added that it was never his intention to offend anyone.

"When I dropped the video I was in Europe. Then I started seeing like a lot of people, you know, offended by it and I was kind of confused so that's why I didn't respond. I took time, like, I didn't comment anything, I didn't like any posts and I kind of like tried to do my research a little bit. I tried to ask a lot of my friends that I grew up with that were Mexican. So I was kind of confused. Like you know, why people offended because I've always done Latin. I've always done Latin records."

American Cholo also expressed that he found the music video controversial and problematic. He stated that there would be immense reaction if the tables were turned and a non-black person would have done the same thing with regards to black stereotypes.

Following this, he formally apologized to the Mexican and Chican community and fans for offending them.

The almost three-minute "offensive" video showcases Tyga dressed in a fat suit with his character, named Gordo, sitting in front of a television eating tortilla chips and guacamole. He then becomes a dancer named Spicy Rico and makes his moves with a woman while donning a fake mustache. In a fake Chicano accent, he says:

“Oye, yeah you. All I wanted was to dance.”

Later in the clip, Tyga is seen as a car dealer, a wrestler in Mexican attire, and even a member of a mariachi band.

