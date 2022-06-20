Johnny Depp's new clean shaven look for Finland gig takes fans by suprise 

Johnny Depp surprised his Scandinavian fans by sporting an all-new clean-shaven look for his Finland gig. Depp's new look took fans by surprise owing to how different it was from the pictures that came from his trial in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen at the airport shortly after winning a legal defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Back in action, the 59-year-old is currently collaborating with Jeff Beck. At the Helsinki Blues Festival, as Johnny went on-stage to perform, the crowd's attention was arrested by Depp’s new clean-shaven look.

Loose hair, rolled sleeves: Johnny Depp's look in Finland

Johnny Depp changes his look. Fans call it "the new Johnny Depp era." (Image via @JChristopher_D/Twitter)

With the gig in Finland, Depp marked his first-ever appearance following his high-profile and much-talked-about defamation case against ex-wife, Amber Heard.

In what was a stark departure from the look he sported during the trials, Depp took to the stage with his hair loose and tucked under a hat. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt with his sleeves rolled up, and paired this with a waistcoat. His snazzy black sunglasses completed the look.

"Is this a new Johnny Depp era?": Fans gush over Depp’s new look

Right from supporting him during the defamation trial, to celebrating after he won the case, fans have never disappointed Depp when it comes to expressing their loyalty and affection towards him.

Needless to say, the actor's many admirers were swooning over his brand new back-in-the-game look. While many were in disbelief, a number of them connected this new look with the new phase of his life. Fans stormed Twitter with posts gushing about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's new look.

S•• @STARSHINEDEPP did he shave his facial hair and dye his hair brown? or am i tripping? is this a new johnny depp era? 🥲 did he shave his facial hair and dye his hair brown? or am i tripping? is this a new johnny depp era? 🥲 https://t.co/KhuRVHWKkT

Dani Bee @DaniBeeNice @gvldenhrs Heb looks even more now like mini mi Son Jack... Excited to see New footage of him Singing with Jeff Beck u @gvldenhrs Heb looks even more now like mini mi Son Jack... Excited to see New footage of him Singing with Jeff Beck u

S•• @STARSHINEDEPP johnny is a brunette now johnny is a brunette now 😍 https://t.co/d2ImuSXHxU

Some past looks from Depp

Johnny Depp & his experiment with looks is not new. Fans are loving the star's clean-shaven look at the moment. (Image via @johnnydepp/Instagram)

Be it tweaking his beard or playing around with different hair styles - the actor's versatility is often captured in his many looks. His previous looks included him sporting a moustache and even a french beard, at one point!

Other recognisable looks by Depp include his rugged hair look in Russia and the time he had dyed his hair ash-blonde for an advertising commercial.

With new hats, cigars, and funky waist coats, Johnny is seen testing out new looks every now and then, whether for films or for events.

Depp recently introduced his new album with Jeff, titled 18. The album is all set to be released on July 15, 2022 and consists of 13 tracks. It will be available both on CD as well as digitally.

Johnny and Jeff met way back in 2016, and have been making music together since 2019. This forthcoming album will also be available with a 180-gram black vinyl version set, which will be released on September 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far