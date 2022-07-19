ATEEZ’s Yunho’s culturally inappropriate remark offends First Nation ATINYs

The K-pop boy band ATEEZ, known for its global fan base, is receiving criticism from First Nation ATINYs (fans of ATEEZ) for a derogatory remark made by its member Yunho.

In the latest episode of Curse of the Money Hole, an ATEEZ show, the K-pop idol Yunho and the host of the show made a comment considered insensitive and derogatory to the First Nation community.

According to reports, in the show's latest episode, Yunho and the host used the word "Indian" in a manner deemed hurtful. Yunho joked that the host was dressed as a pirate and said that the attire was appropriate for a game of "Indian Poker."

They made jokes about the host looking 'like an Indian,' to which other members responded with laughter. This incident has caused unease among First Nations ATINYs.

laia @laiabot lowkey disappointed in ateez’s money hole episode 3, I was having rlly good time watching it until the host and Yunho made some comments about how the hosts pirate costume was fitting for “Indian poker” and the host said he looked like an Indian. Then the members laughed.. :/ lowkey disappointed in ateez’s money hole episode 3, I was having rlly good time watching it until the host and Yunho made some comments about how the hosts pirate costume was fitting for “Indian poker” and the host said he looked like an Indian. Then the members laughed.. :/

The game of poker known as "Blind Man's Poker" also goes by the name "Indian Poker." In this game, players obscure their vision for their cards by holding them to their heads. However, they can see the cards of their competitors.

Indian Poker got its name from the superficial resemblance between a headdress worn by a member of a First Nations tribe and the arrangement of playing cards when held to the forehead of the player.

laia @laiabot Indian poker is basically just “blind mans poker” but I guess they call it Indian poker because the card on your forehead looks like our cultures headdresses or feathers.. :( I’m disappointed but of course no one will care about it no one cares for my people lol Indian poker is basically just “blind mans poker” but I guess they call it Indian poker because the card on your forehead looks like our cultures headdresses or feathers.. :( I’m disappointed but of course no one will care about it no one cares for my people lol

It is now more common to refer to the game as "Blind Man's Poker" rather than "Indian Poker" because of the offensive connotations associated with reference to the First Nation tribes as “Indians.”

First Nation ATEEZ fans voice concern about Yunho's remarks

First Nation ATINYs specifically expressed distress at using the obsolete and derogatory term Indian Poker to refer to Blind Man's Poker.

The term "Indian" is derogatory because the word originated from a misconception about the people of First Nations. This slur has a long history of oppression, delegitimizing, and disrespecting indigenous tribes.

One netizen commented:

“We aren’t even called Indian, such an outdated term... we’re First Nations, we’re Indigenous, we’re Native, we have our own tribes and groups - Ojicree, Ojibway, Cree, Saulteaux, Sioux, Mohawk, Métis, many moreee lol ugh I’m so sad rn.”

laia @laiabot we aren’t even called Indian, such an outdated term... we’re First Nations, we’re Indigenous, we’re Native, we have our own tribes and groups - Ojicree, Ojibway, Cree, Saulteaux, Sioux, Mohawk, Métis, many moreee lol ugh I’m so sad rn we aren’t even called Indian, such an outdated term... we’re First Nations, we’re Indigenous, we’re Native, we have our own tribes and groups - Ojicree, Ojibway, Cree, Saulteaux, Sioux, Mohawk, Métis, many moreee lol ugh I’m so sad rn

However, ATINYs continue to extend their consideration to their favorite boy band. Fans defending the group admitted that it was an oversight by the idol, for which he should apologize. However, they also feel that hatred from the base might be unwarranted.

laia @laiabot



docs.google.com/document/d/1ZF…



I appreciate all the help. Please don’t be aggressive toward ATEEZ, it doesn’t help. We would like to show them why this was hurtful respectfully. They asked us to hold them accountable and that’s what we want to do Template, made by Indigenous Atinys.I appreciate all the help. Please don’t be aggressive toward ATEEZ, it doesn’t help. We would like to show them why this was hurtful respectfully. They asked us to hold them accountable and that’s what we want to do Template, made by Indigenous Atinys. docs.google.com/document/d/1ZF…I appreciate all the help. Please don’t be aggressive toward ATEEZ, it doesn’t help. We would like to show them why this was hurtful respectfully. They asked us to hold them accountable and that’s what we want to do

Fans noted that all the members of the K-pop group have always been extremely considerate and respectful of diverse cultures. The group previously asked ATINYs to openly call them out if they say something out of ignorance or make a derogatory remark. This shows that the boy band is open to dialog, discussion, and change.

jongho’s personal assistant @W00YOUNGSLIGHT please just remember that hongjoong has literally said that they want to be told when atz have done something wrong. please listen to those effected and don’t push it aside just bc it does’t effect you. no-ones saying to attack here, but pls listen and help please just remember that hongjoong has literally said that they want to be told when atz have done something wrong. please listen to those effected and don’t push it aside just bc it does’t effect you. no-ones saying to attack here, but pls listen and help

One netizen commented:

“Like many others have said, myself and i assume ateez are not well educated on this topic, that being said lets amplify indigenous voices and listen to their concerns !! atiny need to help each other out and this is a chance for us to educate ateez so they know they were wrong.”

jongho’s personal assistant @W00YOUNGSLIGHT like many others have said, myself and i assume ateez are not well educated on this topic, that being said lets amplify indigenous voices and listen to their concerns !! atiny need to help each other out and this is a chance for us to educate ateez so they know they were wrong like many others have said, myself and i assume ateez are not well educated on this topic, that being said lets amplify indigenous voices and listen to their concerns !! atiny need to help each other out and this is a chance for us to educate ateez so they know they were wrong

Instead of berating the idol for his ignorant remarks, ATINY on Twitter is sharing educational material on First Nation, its culture, and history. This way, the fanbase is coming together to learn and evolve rather than factionalize.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far