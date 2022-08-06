Dane Cook grooming controversy explained as backlash intensifies amid engagement to Kelsi Taylor

In a recent Instagram post, comedian and actor Dane Cook, 50, revealed that he and his partner Kelsi Taylor and are now engaged after five years of being together. Cook claimed he proposed to Taylor last month at York Beach, Maine.

The caption of the Instagram video of his proposal stated that Taylor had accepted the ring. As of now, the post has been liked over 30,000 thousand times by the likes of recognizable people like YouTuber and model Amanda Cerny, TV personality and former Marine Cody Nickson, and actor Matthew Espinosa, amongst others.

However, the couple’s age gap of over 26 years did not sit well with many. Cook received plenty of flak over the allegations of the comedian grooming his 23-year-old fiancee. Cook’s history of having teenage girls at his “game night” parties also caused much controversy online.

What are the allegations against Dane Cook?

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor first went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2017. At the time, Taylor was 18. However, there has been speculation that Cook’s relationship with Taylor developed since she was in her teens.

Some Redditors had further insinuated that the two might have been involved with each other when Taylor was underage. These theories seemingly spawn from the fact that Taylor was first tagged in the actor’s Instagram post on October 8, 2016. At the time, she was around 17.

The majority of these public allegations were spawned from writer Tracie Egan Morrissey’s claims about the couple on her Instagram stories. In one of her stories at the time, she claimed:

“She was 100% under age when they first began hanging out.”

Around 2016, Dane Cook hosted multiple “game nights” with his friends and invited numerous well-known celebrities who were almost always in their teens. According to the r/DeuxMoix subreddit, these celebrities who were teens at the time included the likes of Joey King, Kelsi Taylor, Isabelle Fuhrman, Bella Thorne, and Noah Centineo.

Meanwhile, the same Reddit post insinuated that Kelsi Taylor first attended a game night party hosted by Dane Cook on March 19, 2017. Two days later, the two reportedly attended a concert, albeit in a group setting.

A month later, Taylor was spotted at Cook’s house multiple times. In April 2017, Taylor was seemingly at Cook’s house with two other individuals. It was reportedly the premiere party of American Gods, where Cook portrayed a character.

All of the aforementioned instances when Taylor was spotted with Cook in a group setting, were compiled by the Redditor u/sendchickens from the comedian turned actor’s Instagram posts.

It seems that all the grooming allegations came from the ‘investigation’ by Morrissey. Thus, it must be noted that there are no confirmed claims that Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor’s relationship began when she was underage.

Netizens slam Dane Cook for his relationship with now-fiancee Kelsi Taylor

Following the reports of Cook’s game night parties involving teenage celebrities, the 50-year-old comedian has faced many controversies. This backlash was further increased when he went public about his relationship with Kelsi Taylor.

(the citrus formerly know as) cool 🍋 @CoolLemon26 Look, is Dane Cook a groomer? Yes. Has his comedy aged like milk? Sure. Has he done anything of any significance in the past 15 years? No. But you're overlooking something: how weird he looks from whatever fucked up cosmetic procedures he's gotten done in recent years Look, is Dane Cook a groomer? Yes. Has his comedy aged like milk? Sure. Has he done anything of any significance in the past 15 years? No. But you're overlooking something: how weird he looks from whatever fucked up cosmetic procedures he's gotten done in recent years

Suzanne 🖖 @cxptainjaneway If you use the word “groomer” for drag queens, but not for Dane Cook, get away from me thanks <3 If you use the word “groomer” for drag queens, but not for Dane Cook, get away from me thanks <3

Atlas Talos (he/him)🏳️‍🌈 @AtlasTalos Dane Cook won't see you dunk on him for being a groomer, but the other potential groomers will, and they'll know we all hate them which is a good thing so go for it Dane Cook won't see you dunk on him for being a groomer, but the other potential groomers will, and they'll know we all hate them which is a good thing so go for it

Sayyid @SayyidFB Aria Blooms 🏳️‍🌈 @An_Aria_Blooms Calling gay and trans people groomers when it's overwhelmingly straight men like Dane Cook grooming kids is infuriating. It's all projection. Calling gay and trans people groomers when it's overwhelmingly straight men like Dane Cook grooming kids is infuriating. It's all projection. They (straight people) don’t believe Dane Cook is a groomer b/c they think it’s natural. Wealthy men are supposed to be “rewarded” w/ young women for succeeding under capitalism. Gay relationship however, are unnatural and thus someone has to be perverted or turned in someway. twitter.com/an_aria_blooms… They (straight people) don’t believe Dane Cook is a groomer b/c they think it’s natural. Wealthy men are supposed to be “rewarded” w/ young women for succeeding under capitalism. Gay relationship however, are unnatural and thus someone has to be perverted or turned in someway. twitter.com/an_aria_blooms…

kai™ @kaicomedy everybody calm down, dane cook may have met his girlfriend when she was 15 but they were "just friends" until her 18th birthday. who among us has not been a middle aged man with friends who are still in middle school? everybody calm down, dane cook may have met his girlfriend when she was 15 but they were "just friends" until her 18th birthday. who among us has not been a middle aged man with friends who are still in middle school?

Jessica Singer @jessicasdumthot I had a huuuuge crush on Dane Cook in middle school. Had no idea I was too old for him. I had a huuuuge crush on Dane Cook in middle school. Had no idea I was too old for him.

nash flynn, in chicago august 24 & 25 @itsnashflynn dane cook will never see your tweet about how creepy he is but your 18 year old friend might and maybe it will save her from being groomed by old, edgelord comedians dane cook will never see your tweet about how creepy he is but your 18 year old friend might and maybe it will save her from being groomed by old, edgelord comedians

comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 @comedianwasalu “Dane Cook , 50, engaged to his longtime love, 23, after 5 years of dating”



Us: “Dane Cook , 50, engaged to his longtime love, 23, after 5 years of dating”Us: https://t.co/JtiTxfIE89

hoots 🫠 @hoot_little 🏻 Wow crazy to think that while I was in high school being all like “Dane Cook isn’t funny, he just shouts things”, his fiancée was developing fine motor skills and her sense of object permanence 🥰 Wow crazy to think that while I was in high school being all like “Dane Cook isn’t funny, he just shouts things”, his fiancée was developing fine motor skills and her sense of object permanence 🥰✨🙏🏻

After the two publicly began dating, numerous comments and Reddit posts alleged that the comedian was a ped**hile. They further made unproven claims about him grooming Taylor since she was 17. As of now, it seems that most of these controversial speculations do not have any hard proof behind them.

