What is Kelsi Taylor's age? All about Dane Cook's girlfriend as Good Luck Chuck star gets engaged

Comedian and actor Dane Cook recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. Cook proposed to Taylor on July 13 and while speaking to People, he said he was ready to pop the question and everything was perfect on the evening of the proposal, including the weather and sunset.

Cook added that he was asking the woman with whom he shared some of the greatest times of his life to marry him. Taylor chimed in as well, saying:

"The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'"

She added:

"I was also just really focused on what he was saying to me because I was trying desperately to etch the words into my brain. They were so beautiful, I really wanted to soak it in."

Cook said that he had been planning the proposal for a long time and decided to do it during their trip to York Beach, Maine because it has been his favorite spot since childhood.

Taylor hugged her mother after the proposal and stated that her family loves Cook. Dane said that he has big plans for him and Kelsi and that they aim to build a family together.

Kelsi Taylor is a singer and actress

Born on October 26, 1998, Kelsi Taylor is 19 years old. She has already gained recognition as a singer and actress and has also performed as a backup singer with Demi Lovato.

She started her acting career at the age of 15 and has appeared in various TV series and films. She made her debut with the TV show The Funny Bunch in 2013 followed by the movie Can. She also appeared in short films like My Name is Asia, Alchemy, Josephine, and others.

Kelsi Taylor is also a part of the entertainment industry like Dane Cook (Image via Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

She was next seen in the comedy series, Up in Arms, and worked on a few more short films. However, she did not get any more roles and started focusing more on her singing career. She launched her YouTube channel and released songs like Almost Lover and Youth.

Kelsi continued to release the covers of other songs like Youth and Don't Know Why and released her first EP, Fear of Yourself in 2018. She has performed at various venues and is also active on Instagram, boasting around 25,000 followers.

Taylor, who considers herself an introvert, is specifically interested in studying topics like psychology. She lives in Los Angeles with her pet dog Chopper.

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor's relationship timeline

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor first met during a game night hosted by the former. They were initially good friends and eventually got romantically attached.

Dane Cook and Taylor made their relationship public in 2019 and it was revealed at the time that they had been dating for a year. The relationship gained the attention of the media, considering the age gap of 27 years between them.

Despite being criticized by a few for their age differences, the pair continue to support each other and also post about their life together on social media.

