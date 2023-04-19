Kendall Jenner's Met Gala looks: Givenchy Crystal dress and 3 best outfits from the celeb

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, where celebrities showcase their most extravagant and creative outfits. Among the stars who have always impressed with their style choices is Kendall Jenner, a gala regular since 2014.

Kendall Jenner has always delivered stunning and memorable looks at the event, ranging from elegant and sophisticated to daring and edgy. She has also collaborated with some of the most renowned fashion houses in the industry, including Givenchy, Versace, and Calvin Klein. Jenner is a true fashion icon who knows how to make a statement at the Met Gala.

Here, we will take a look at her jaw-dropping Met Gala looks, a sheer crystal gown that paid homage to Audrey Hepburn, as well as three of her best outfits from previous years.

From Givenchy to Calvin Klein: Kendall Jenner’s 4 stunning Met Gala looks over the years

1) Kendall Jenner’s Givenchy outfit for the 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet, and the Met Gala 2021 was no exception. The supermodel stunned in a sheer Givenchy gown that paid tribute to one of the most iconic fashion moments in cinema history: Audrey Hepburn's dress in My Fair Lady.

The custom-made creation by Matthew Williams featured a nude bodysuit adorned with sparkling crystals and silver stars, creating a dazzling effect that left little to the imagination. The gown also had fringed sleeves and a boned bodice that echoed Hepburn's white Givenchy dress in the 1964 film, which she wore to attend a glamorous ball.

Jenner completed her look with a matching crystal choker, nude thong heels, and a sleek updo that resembled Hepburn's chic hairstyle. She also posted clips from My Fair Lady on her Instagram Stories before hitting the red carpet, hinting at her inspiration for the night.

The theme of the Met Gala 2021 was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", celebrating the diversity and creativity of the American style. Jenner's choice of outfit was a clever nod to both Hollywood glamour and French couture, as Hepburn was a muse for Givenchy's founder Hubert de Givenchy.

2) Kendall Jenner in the 2019 Met Gala

For the 2019 edition, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion", the supermodel took her style game to a whole new level with a showstopping orange feathered dress by Versace.

The model arrived at the New York City event with her sister Kylie Jenner, who also wore a feathered Versace creation in lilac. The sisters coordinated their looks with matching slicked-back hair and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Kendall's dress was inspired by the showgirls of Las Vegas and Broadway, as well as by Cher's iconic Bob Mackie outfits. The gown featured a semi-sheer beaded bodice that hugged her curves, and a dramatic feathered skirt that trailed behind her. The bright orange hue contrasted with the pink carpet and made her stand out among the other celebrities.

Kendall's look was also a nod to Versace's history of campy and extravagant designs, especially from the 1990s.

3) Kendall Jenner's Daring Dress at the 2017 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner took her fashion game to a whole new level at the 2017 edition. The theme of the night was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between", celebrating the avant-garde designs of the Japanese designer. Jenner embraced the theme with a daring dress that left little to the imagination.

The dress was designed by La Perla, a luxury lingerie brand that Jenner also models for. It was made of 85,000 hand-painted and hand-placed crystals and had no fabric at all. It featured a cut-out across the front, a thigh-high slit, a low back, and a sheer mesh that revealed a matching black thong. Jenner paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels and simple jewelry.

Jenner's dress was one of the most talked-about outfits of the night, as it showed off her toned body and confident attitude.

Her dress was a bold statement of how to do boudoir-inspired dress on the red carpet and beyond.

4) Kendall Jenner's Calvin Klein dress for the 2015 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner stunned at the 2015 Met Gala with a dazzling green gown by Calvin Klein. The model and reality star was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event, which celebrated the theme of "China: Through the Looking Glass".

Jenner's dress was a sleeveless, mock-neck design that featured intricate beading and crystal embellishments. The gown had a sultry side cut-out that was held together by thin, crisscross straps, showing off her toned figure. She completed her look with minimal accessories, opting for a simple pair of diamond stud earrings and a sleek ponytail.

The 19-year-old was the face of Calvin Klein's #MyCalvins Denim Series campaign at the time, so it was no surprise that she chose to wear a creation by the brand's creative director Francisco Costa.

These were some of Jenner’s best outfits that she wore for the Met Gala events of previous years. Kendall Jenner has always managed to surprise and impress her fans with her bold and glamorous choices, whether it's a sheer gown or a feathered ensemble.

Kendall Jenner is not afraid to take risks and express herself through fashion, and that's why she is one of the most-watched celebrities at the Met Gala. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

