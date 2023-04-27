5 best Kylie Jenner Met Gala looks

The Met Gala is considered the Oscars of fashion, where celebrities showcase their creativity and style according to a different theme each year. Kylie Jenner has attended the Met Gala six times since her debut in 2016, and each time she has impressed fans and critics alike with her unique and glamorous looks.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential celebrities in the world, with over 380 million followers on Instagram and a billion-dollar beauty empire. She is also known for her stunning fashion choices, especially at the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Here are five of her best Met Gala looks over the years, with details on the dress and the inspiration behind them.

Five head-turning Kylie Jenner Met Gala looks of all time

1. Kylie Jenner in Balmain at the 2016 event

For her first Met Gala appearance, Kylie Jenner wore a dazzling silver Balmain gown that featured sequins, fringe, and cut-outs. Olivier Rousteing, a close friend of Kylie and her family, designed the dress. The theme of the 2016 Met Gala was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," and Kylie's dress reflected the futuristic and metallic vibe of the night.

However, the dress also caused her pain, as she admitted on Snapchat that the dress also made her bleed and turned her feet purple.

2. Kylie wore an embellished Rose Gold outfit for 2017

The following year, Kylie Jenner opted for a more subtle but still stunning look. She wore a sheer, nude Versace gown with rose gold crystals and floral appliques. The dress also had a long feathered train that added drama and elegance to her look.

The theme of the 2017 Met Gala was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," which celebrated the avant-garde designs of the Japanese designer. Kylie's dress was a tribute to Kawakubo's use of unconventional materials and shapes and her exploration of femininity and beauty.

3. Kylie wore a modern Black Mermaid ensemble for the 2018 event

In 2018, Kylie Jenner made her first public appearance with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, after giving birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster. She wore a black Alexander Wang gown that hugged her curves and featured a cut-out back and zipper detail.

She also wore tiny sunglasses and a sleek bun to complete her look. The theme of the 2018 event was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," which explored the influence of religion on fashion.

Kylie's dress was a modern interpretation of the mermaid silhouette, which is often associated with Christian imagery and symbolism.

4. Kylie Jenner covered in Lavender Feathers for 2019

One of Kylie Jenner's most memorable Met Gala looks was in 2019. Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner coordinated their outfits in custom Versace gowns. Kylie's dress was lavender and consisted of crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals, and ostrich feathers on both the skirt and the removable sleeves.

She also wore a matching wig and purple makeup to match her dress. The theme of the 2019 Met Gala was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which celebrated the concept of camp as an esthetic that embraces exaggeration, irony, and artifice. Kylie's dress was a perfect example of camp, as it was over-the-top, playful, and extravagant.

5. Kylie entered like a White Bride in the 2022 event

After skipping the 2021 event due to her pregnancy with her second child, Kylie Jenner made a comeback in 2022 with a surprising bridal look. She wore a white Off-White wedding dress that had a tiered tulle skirt and a mesh T-shirt with the brand's "Off" logo on the front.

She also wore a mini-veil attached to a backward baseball cap adorned with flowers. The late Virgil Abloh, a forerunner in American fashion and a close friend of Kylie's family, designed the dress. "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" served as the theme for the 2022 event and examined American fashion from its inception to the present.

Kylie's dress was a tribute to Abloh's legacy as well as a contemporary twist on a wedding gown that subverted traditional expectations.

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly one of the most influential fashion icons of our time, and her Met Gala looks are proof of that. She always manages to surprise us with her creativity and style while staying true to herself and having fun.

