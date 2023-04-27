Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Grim Reaper" Canary Yellow shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike and Off-White have been collaborating on some of the most sought-after sneakers in recent years, and their latest Nike Air Force 1 Mid creation is no exception. The duo have now reinterpreted the classic silhouette in a Canary Yellow makeover, which is combined with crisp white hues.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Grim Reaper" Canary Yellow is expected to be released in the coming weeks, although an official date has not been announced yet.

The shoe is expected to retail for $200 per pair, and will likely be available at select Nike and Off-White retailers, as well as online platforms such as SNKRS. The shoe is already generating a lot of hype and demand among sneaker enthusiasts, so be prepared to act fast if you want to cop a pair.

The Grim Reaper logo offer a dark contrast to the cheery Canary Yellow colorway in the latest Nike Air Force 1

Off-White and Nike are two of the most influential brands in the fashion and sneaker industries, respectively. They have collaborated on several occasions, creating some of the most sought-after and innovative sneakers of all time.

Their partnership began in 2017 with "The Ten" collection, which featured 10 iconic Nike silhouettes deconstructed and redesigned by Virgil Abloh, the late founder and CEO of Off-White and the men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

Abloh applied his signature style of minimalism, industrialism, and graffiti to the shoes, adding details such as zip ties, quotation marks, and orange tags. The collection was a huge success, generating hype, demand, and resale value among sneakerheads and celebrities alike.

Since then, Off-White and Nike have continued to collaborate on various models, such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, Air Max 90, Air Presto, Blazer Mid, VaporMax, Zoom Fly, Hyperdunk, Air Max 97, and Converse Chuck Taylor.

They have also expanded their partnership to include apparel, accessories, and footwear for other sports such as soccer, running, and track-and-field.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Grim Reaper" Canary Yellow is a striking colorway that features a vibrant yellow upper, a black Swoosh, and a white midsole. The shoe also has some unique details that set it apart from other Air Force 1 models, such as the wide-lacing structure, the track-and-field-inspired rubber spikes, and the warped Air unit at the heel.

But perhaps the most eye-catching element of this sneaker is the Grim Reaper logo that is embroidered on the heel. The logo depicts a hooded figure holding a scythe, which is a symbol of death and mortality. This logo adds a dark and mysterious contrast to the bright and cheerful colorway, creating a balance between life and death.

The logo also references the previous Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Grim Reaper" that was released in 2018, which was part of the “Spooky Pack" along with the “All Hallows Eve" colorway.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Grim Reaper" Canary Yellow is not only a stunning sneaker, but also a meaningful one. It represents the collaboration between two of the most influential brands in fashion and culture, as well as the contrast between life and death, making it a head-turner wherever you go.

