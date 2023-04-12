5 best Nike Air Force 1 collabs of all time

The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers ever created. It was designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology. Since then, it has been reimagined by countless collaborators from different fields and cultures, who have added their own unique twists and stories to the classic silhouette.

All three styles, namely highs, mids, and lows, have been reimagined on numerous occasions not only for general releases, but also as part of collaborative launches. The silhouette that commemorated its 40th anniversary in 2022, has turned out to be a wardrobe staple for many fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads over the years.

Celebrities like Billie Eilish and Travis Scott, who flaunt AF1s often, have further added to the increasing demand for the sneaker designs. Here's a list of some of the most influential and coveted joint releases of Air Force 1 that have impressed fans over the years.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 and four other highly coveted collabs that thrilled the sneaker world over the years

1) Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 Low

After a record-breaking Sotheby's bidding and a special display, Louis Vuitton ultimately made the late designer Virgil Abloh's Nike Air Force 1 collaboration available to the general public in 2022.

The late creative director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White fused high fashion and streetwear in this stunning collection that featured nine colorways of the AF1 Low with premium calf leather upper and LV monogram patterns, which were included in the duo’s first drop.

The "Met Gold/Baroque Brown/Black" variant was the first one to be launched, followed by the collegiate-themed "White/Team Royal," "White/Comet Red," and "White/Gym Green." The range also offered other variations in "Triple White," "Black/Anthracite," "Sail/Multicolor," "Met Silver/Black/Dark Purple Dusk," and "Topaz Gold."

The shoes were released online on July 19, 2022, via Louis Vuitton's website. The prices ranged from $2,750 USD for lows to $3,450 USD for mids.

2) Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 High “Mushroom”

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High went for a monochromatic appearance, donning a beige "Mushroom" colorway from heel to toe.

Five velcro-foot straps that begin at the heel and go through the top of the shoe's toe box decorate a fine suede upper. Meanwhile, the Air Zoom midsole as well as the rubber outsole of the shoe both feature the "Mushroom" color scheme. The lace jewels include Billie's characteristic "Blohsh" emblem, and the insoles are emblazoned with the phrase "It's hard to stop it once it starts."

The shoes were released on April 25, 2022, via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. The retail price was fixed at $170 per pair.

3) Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Travis Scott is one of the biggest stars in the music industry as well as the sneaker game right now. His collaborations with Nike have been some of the most hyped and coveted releases in recent years. One of his best works is the Air Force 1 Low, which dropped on November 16, 2019. These low-top sneakers were offered with a retail price tag of $160 per pair.

The shoe features a patchwork upper made of various materials and colors, such as corduroy, suede, leather, canvas, and flannel. The shoe also has removable Swooshes that can be swapped with different options, as well as Scott’s signature Cactus Jack logo on the tongue and heel.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low is a reflection of Scott’s eclectic style and personality.

4) Supreme x Air Force 1

Take a look at the two colorways of the collab launch

This AF1 collaboration comes in two variants -- black and white. Full-grain leather is used on the uppers of the pairs that blend in with the tonal cotton lining and insole, while co-branding appears on the insole, tongue label, and metal Deubré. The silhouette's changeable all-over print shoe laces and the previously mentioned little debossed Box Logo on the side of the heel add more contrast.

The Supreme x Air Force 1 shoes were released on March 5, 2020, via Supreme's online store and physical locations. These sneakers were offered at a reasonable price tag of $96 for each pair.

These sneakers are a testament to the power of branding and minimalism. The shoe sold out instantly on Supreme’s website and app, and has been restocked several times since then. This sneaker is also one of the most affordable and accessible Supreme x Nike collabs ever.

5) UNO x Air Force 1

UNO is a staple of game nights everywhere, irrespective of age, local culture, and language. The company joined forces with the Swoosh label for their unique take on the silhouette that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the classic card game.

The popular card game collaborated with Nike to create a playful AF1 Low that featured the UNO branding on the tongue, heel, and insole, as well as colorful details on the Swoosh and outsole. These shoes were offered with a variety of lace color variations. The shoes also came with a special UNO card deck that matched the sneaker design.

The shoes were released in November 2021 via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. The price was $120 for adults, $90 for grade school, $70 for preschool, and $50 for infant/toddler.

These are just some highly coveted examples of the many amazing Nike AF 1 collabs that have been released over the years. Each one has its own story and significance, reflecting the diversity and creativity of the sneaker culture.

