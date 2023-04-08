Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel “White/University Red” shoes: Where to get and more details explored 

Sportswear juggernaut Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, was at the top of its game in 2022 and is doing so again this year. The brand strives to maintain its top spot. It has introduced a number of iconic updates to its famous and well-known sneaker models, including the Air Jordans, Maxs, Air Forces, Dunks, and more.

The swoosh brand's grandiose celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model is one of the main factors contributing to its success in 2022.

Further redesigns of the shape are now being released, with the most recent colorway for the Air Force 1 Low sneaker type being "White/University Red." The swooshes on these shoes are embellished with jewels.

The stated jeweled colorway is expected to hit the sneaker market in the next few weeks. Although most details of this launch are kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these sneakers will be sold online and at offline locations of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few of its affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/University Red” shoes are embellished with jewel swooshes

The Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers of all time. Introduced in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, it has transcended the court and become a staple of streetwear and culture.

From musicians to artists to dancers, the Air Force 1 has been embraced by different communities and generations, each adding their own spin and style to the classic silhouette.

The origins and evolution of the beloved silhouette is highlighted on Swoosh's website as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further reads:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Since bringing back the storied "Color of the Month" campaign, Nike has routinely released many colorways each month.

The series, which first gained popularity in Baltimore in the early 2000s, has been warmly welcomed by the Air Force 1 fanbase, with each new release outperforming the one before it.

The upcoming hue amps up the nostalgia by adding red jewel Swooshes that refer to the sneaker's original use of the logo.

The couple maintained a simple all-white base before adding eye-catching colorful accents in a classic White and University Red color scheme. The pair is enhanced with vintage cards as well as toothbrush hangtags that read "Since 1982.

This pays homage to the first sneakerheads who, in an era before specialized cleaning kits, kept their kicks fresh with an Oral-B. This complements the retro esthetic of the collection.

Watch for the introduction of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel shoes in "White/University Red." Consider signing up for the brand's webpage or the SNRKS app if you want timely alerts regarding launch dates as well as other information.

