Fat Joe's Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black White" shoes: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in history, and it has been the subject of many collaborations over the years. One of the most coveted and exclusive ones is the recently unveiled Fat Joe’s Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low. These shoes will be dressed in black and white makeup.

The official release date and price of the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low have not been announced yet, but according to Sneaker News, they are expected to launch on August 19, 2023. These pairs are expected to drop in limited quantities.

Fat Joe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Terror Squad shoes are dressed in classic black and white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fat Joe is a prominent rapper from the Bronx, New York, who is also the leader of Terror Squad, a group of hip-hop artists that includes Big Pun, Remy Ma, and DJ Khaled. He is also an avid sneaker collector and a fan of the iconic Nike Air Force 1s. The rapper has collaborated with Nike on several occasions to create his own versions of the shoe.

Some of these collaborations are rare and exclusive, such as the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a shoe that was originally made for Fat Joe and his crew in 2007 and was never released to the public. The shoe was first seen on ESPN's It's the Shoes show hosted by Bobbito Garcia, where Fat Joe showed off his sneaker collection and licked the soles of his shoes to prove their freshness.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Official Images: Fat Joe × Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Terror Squad' Official Images: Fat Joe × Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Terror Squad' https://t.co/2PVPu775cv

For years, Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low has been one of the most coveted grails for sneaker collectors who could only dream of owning a pair. However, in 2023, Fat Joe and Nike finally gave the fans what they wanted and released the shoe to the public.

As mentioned by the rapper during a New York Knicks game in November 2022, the shoe will drop sometime in 2023. However, he did not specify which colorway would be released. He also showed another possible iteration of the shoe in a similar black-and-white composition without the pink piping seen on the original sample. Now, the official images of the black/white shoe have been released by Nike.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The joint sneakers feature a simple black-and-white color scheme with tumbled leather overlays and Swooshes in black and smooth leather toe boxes and quarter panels in white.

The shoe also has some special details that pay homage to Fat Joe and his crew, such as the "TS" logo embroidered on the lateral heel in white and the "JC" initials stitched on the heel tab in black, which stands for Joe Crack, Fat Joe's nickname. The shoe is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole.

Keep an eye out for the arriving collab shoes planned for the coming months. Sign up on the shoe brand's website or download the SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch dates of these sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes