Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium "Oil Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is known for its iconic and timeless sneakers, such as Air Force 1. The Air Force 1 was first introduced in 1982 as a basketball shoe and has since become a staple in streetwear and fashion. The shoe has been released in various colorways, materials, and collaborations over the years, showcasing its versatility and appeal.

One of the latest iterations of the Air Force 1 is the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX "Oil Green," which is a premium and elegant take on the classic low-top silhouette. The Nike AF 1 ’07 LX "Oil Green" is expected to drop in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com. The retail price tag is set at $140 USD. Interested sneakerheads can stay tuned for its official release dates.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium “Oil Green” shoes will be covered in suede overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX "Oil Green" is a great addition to any sneaker collection, especially for those who appreciate quality and craftsmanship. The shoe has a rich and earthy color scheme that can match any outfit and a premium and durable construction that can withstand any weather.

The latest model also ensures both comfort and performance, thanks to the Air unit in the heel and the rubber outsole. The new "Oil Green" colorway combines style and substance, and is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Reflecting on the origin of the silhouette, the Swoosh website provides the following details:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The upper of the latest iteration of the Air model is made up of a combination of materials, including suede overlays, twill on the base, and leather Swoosh logos and heel overlays.

Meanwhile, the entire upper is covered in an Oil Green hue, which is a dark and muted shade of green. The tonal branding on the tongue labels, insoles, and embroidered heel tabs adds to the sleek and minimal esthetic of the shoe. The sneakers also come with waxed laces that match the upper color.

Here's a detailed look at the uppers of the arriving shoes (Image via Nike)

The midsole and outsole of the shoe are also done in Oil Green, creating a monochromatic look that is both simple and sophisticated. The rubber outsole provides traction and durability, while the Air unit in the heel offers cushioning and comfort.

The Nike AF 1 Low ’07 LX "Oil Green" is a perfect choice for those who want a premium and versatile sneaker that can elevate any outfit.

You may register on the Swoosh website or the SNKRS app to receive timely updates regarding the shoes, especially if you are planning to grab a pair for yourself or are looking for a new pair of shoes to spice up your shoe collection.

Poll : 0 votes