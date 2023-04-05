Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX “Burgundy Crush” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Sportswear juggernaut Nike was at the top of its game in 2022 and is doing so again this year. While the brand fights to maintain its top spot, it has introduced a number of iconic updates to its famous and well-known sneaker models, including the Air Jordans, Air Maxs, Air Forces, Dunks, and more.

The swoosh label lavishly commemorated the 40th anniversary of the storied Air Force 1 sneaker model, which was one of the main factors in the brand’s success in 2022. Further new designs of the silhouette are now being released, with the most recent being “Burgundy Crush” for the Air Force 1 Low sneaker type.

The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX “Burgundy Crush” shoes are expected to be released in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com. The retail price tag is set at $140 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX “Burgundy Crush” shoes are composed of premium suede overlays

Nike is one of the most popular and influential brands in the world of sneakers. The company has produced innovative and stylish footwear for various sports and lifestyles since 1964.

One of the most iconic and beloved sneakers from the Swoosh is Air Force 1, which was first introduced in 1982 as a basketball shoe. Since then, Air Force 1 has evolved and adapted to different trends and tastes while maintaining its classic appeal and quality.

The Swoosh web page presents the following information regarding the foundation of the silhouette:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that combines classic style with premium quality, you might want to check out the Air Force 1 ’07 LX “Burgundy Crush” shoes.

These shoes are a modern update of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982. The shoes have a low-top silhouette that is versatile and comfortable. The upper is constructed with a twill base, suede overlays, and leather swooshes and heels.

The shoes also have tonal branding on the tongue labels, insoles, and embroidered heel tabs. The waxed laces add a touch of elegance to the shoes.

The new colorway has a burgundy midsole and a light-colored rubber outsole that provide durability and traction. The shoes also have the signature Air unit in the heel that offers cushioning and support. The shoes are inspired by the original Air Force 1 that was designed for basketball players but became a streetwear staple.

If you are a fan of the Air Force 1 or are looking for a new pair of sneakers to spice up your wardrobe, you can sign up on the Swoosh’s website or SNKRS app to receive instant updates as soon as these shoes arrive.

