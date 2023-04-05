Nike Air Foamposite One "Polarized Pink" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The iconic Nike Air Foamposite One silhouette will soon have a brand new iteration, according to sportswear company Nike, based in Oregon. For the upcoming launch, aptly titled "Polarized Pink," Penny Hardaway's iconic shoe will come in pink and black makeup.

The highly sought-after "Polarized Pink" colorway of Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Foamposite One is getting set for the summer this year. These sneakers will be sold by Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and some affiliated retailers, even though the official release date is still pending.

These sneakers will be dropped exclusively in grade school sizing, with an anticipated retail price tag of $185 for each pair.

Nike Air Foamposite One shoe will arrive “Polarized Pink” ensemble combined with bold black tones

Here's a detailed look at the Air Foamposite One shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh's Air Foamposite One is a basketball shoe that was first released in 1997 and has since become a cult classic among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features a unique shell-like upper made of molded polyurethane that gives it a futuristic and durable look. The shoe also has a carbon fiber shank plate for stability and a Zoom Air cushioning system for comfort.

Air Foamposite One's "Polarized Pink" hue, which first appeared in November 2012, is one of the model's most striking colorways. The shoe has a bright pink upper that contrasts with the metallic silver Swoosh logo, black nubuck eyestay and tongue, and white laces and outsole. The shoe was inspired by breast cancer awareness and was released just after October, which is the designated month for the cause.

The "Polarized Pink" Air Foamposite One was a hit among fans and celebrities alike, as it added a pop of color and style to any outfit. The shoe was complimented for its build and performance, providing a snug fit, sturdy support, and lively bounce. The shoe was originally priced at $220 for men's sizes and $180 for women's sizes.

However, if you missed out on the "Polarized Pink" colorway in 2012, you might have another chance to cop them soon. Nike is reportedly bringing back the shoe in 2023, but only for kids. The shoe will have the same color scheme and design as the original, but with a slightly smaller silhouette and a semi-translucent cream outsole.

Take a closer look at the branding accents and tongue flaps of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The "Polarized Pink" Air Foamposite One is the perfect gift for young sneakerheads in your family or yourself if you can fit into kids' sizes.

The shoe is sure to turn heads and make a statement with its vibrant and bold appearance. The shoe is also a great way to showcase your support for breast cancer awareness and research and for Nike's innovative and iconic Foamposite technology.

Wait for the new Air Foamposite One "Polarized Pink" colorway to debut later this year. To receive alerts on the dates of the actual release and further information, sign up on the business website or via the SNKRS app.

