Justin Timberlake sneakers collection: 5 best shoes the pop icon owns

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, actor, and songwriter. One of the world's best-selling musicians, Timberlake has global pop-culture relevance with sales of over 88 million records. He is the recipient of numerous accolades and awards, including Grammys, Emmys, BMA's, and more.

When you are a renowned artist like Justin Timberlake, your fashion sense is constantly put under the microscope. Footwear forms an important part of a person's style quotient, and it seems Justin Timberlake is quite particular about his footwear as he's often been spotted in multiple Jordans, which can't be found anywhere else.

The artist has previously collaborated with Nike and Michael Jordan's label for the Air Jordan 3 silhouette. The artist has been often spotted in multiple sneakers and almost always has something notable on his feet as he approaches the stage.

For everyone curious about the American singer's sneaker collection, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best sneakers owned by Justin Timberlake.

Air Jordan 3 'JTH' White Cement, and 4 other top sneakers owned by Justin Timberlake

1) Air Jordan 1 "Legends of the Summer" Glitter

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic designs in the history of both basketball and streetwear. The Peter Moore-designed sneakers have been popular since their inception back in 1985. In 2013, while Justin Timberlake was on "Legends of Summer" alongside Jay-Z, the former was seen wearing a series of exclusive Air Jordans.

The collaborative pairs were, however, given out exclusively only to family and friends of the artists. The collection featured three variants, with the sparkling glitter colorway being the most exclusive. The shoe, which had a monochromatic University Red suede, was resold at Sotheby's for $10000.

2) Air Jordan 1 "Legends of the Summer" Black/Red

Another version of the Air Jordan 1 "Legends of the Summer" comes clad in a black and red color palette. The colorway was also an exclusive product that was released for only friends and family. Over time, the pair became an extremely sought-after sneaker model for collectors.

The silhouette comes constructed out of a variety of premium materials, including snakeskin and patent leather. The show comes with metallic red and chrome details in black and University Red leather. The shoe went on sale at Sotheby's reseller site for $8000.

3) Air Jordan 2 "Legends of the Summer"

Air Jordan 2 "Legends of the Summer" (Image via Stockx)

In 2014, the all-red colorways were all the rage and this particular silhouette comes after the Red October Yeezy. It was the fourth silhouette after the release of the first edition in 2013. The shoe was a part of the greater red pack, dubbed "LOTS," which was seen during the Jay Z-Justin Timberlake concert series.

The collaborative pair was released as a part of a family and friends sneaker. The shoe became an exclusive and rare pair over time. It can be availed on the reseller site StockX for a price of $6350.

4) Air Jordan 3 'JTH' White Cement

The collaborative Justin Timberlake's x Air Jordan 3 silhouette was revealed by the singer at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The silhouette was also made in collaboration with Nike designer Tinker Hatfield just for the occasion. In an official press release, Justin Timberlake commented on the silhouette:

""I grew up idolizing Mike, and ever since we met, he and I have always had a great relationship. Working together with his team to make shoes that we love was always something we wanted to do. So when we had success with the ‘Legends,’ we knew we would have to find another great moment to do that again."

The shoe was released in limited pieces on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in February 2018. Currently, they can be availed at reseller sites such as StockX for $1100.

5) Air Jordan 3 'JTH' Beige

atmos USA @atmos_usa Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige” will be available tomorrow to raffle winners. Debuted by Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl 52 during his halftime performance, this colorway is inspired by his album Man Of The Woods. Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige” will be available tomorrow to raffle winners. Debuted by Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl 52 during his halftime performance, this colorway is inspired by his album Man Of The Woods. https://t.co/bKkMXaAOjS

The Air Jordan 3 JTH "Beige" colorway comes clad in a woodsy image, which was released to promote his Man of the Woods album. The silhouette's upper is constructed out of rugged fabrics and the details of the sneakers tap into the album's theme.

In an official press release, Timberlake commented on the sneakers:

“The album’s premise was really about making things in a handmade and artisanal way. The same way the album is filled with live instrumentation, we wanted the shoe to have the same feeling of being premium and made by hand."

The shoe's upper features mellow suede and leather laces. The word "Higher" features over the medial walls. The silhouette was released to the general public via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on August 28, 2018.

