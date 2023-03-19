Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored

Nike is all set to welcome another fresh iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One silhouette. Penny Hardaway’s signature shoe will arrive in black and white makeup for the latest makeover, which is dubbed “Dream a World.”

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” shoes will be available on March 31, 2023, on Nike SNRKS and a few online and physical stores. The retail cost of the men's size item is $250.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” shoes feature classic black and white makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, one of the most popular lineups to follow was the Nike Penny Hardaway series. It has cemented itself as a cornerstone of the Nike Hoop heritage and keeps up with competition from the contemporary wave of signature shoes.

During his career, Penny Hardaway had numerous pairs of sneakers, but only four of them bore his name; the fifth model was released after his retirement.

Both players and Nike fans were undoubtedly captivated by the 1997 unveiling of the distinctive Nike Air Foamposite One. Ten years later, they were ultimately retroed due to their popularity, and the current release of new colors is still ongoing.

The Nike Air Foamposite One still has the appearance of a futuristic shoe. It's shocking since the silhouette didn't exist 25 years ago, in 1997, when traditional materials ruled the performance basketball market.

Due to the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1 both commemorating their 40th and 35th birthdays, respectively, this significant anniversary hasn't received much attention. However, in 2023, a new colorway of the model, that is inspired by perseverance, will be released. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Dream A World" has been made public and is strikingly similar to the "Anthracite" colorblocking.

The description of the latest colorway on the SNRKS web page reads,

“Dream a world—then make it real with this daring take on the iconic '90s basketball shoe. Reimagining its futuristic liquid look, the allover washed graphic delivers an aged aesthetic full of grit.”

Basketball Sneakers @HotHotSneakers The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” ready for March 31st. The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” ready for March 31st. https://t.co/seimswzpmy

It further reads,

“The time-warping juxtaposition continues by pushing the original's modernism against vintage-inspired pigskin accents and swirling strokes of white for a classic take on new meets old. Pulling everything together, a hidden quote shows you're ready for the journey through this landscape of beauty and chaos, preparation and opportunity.”

The distinctive Foamposite material takes on a stealthy black all over the sneaker, while the white brushstroke elements give the colorway a somewhat marbled appearance. The tongue and laces, as well as the eyestays, all feature black-on-black accents, and even the Penny Hardaway insignia on the heels is all-black.

Inside the shoe, the insole features a well-known Lucius Seneca statement that reads, "Luck/Success arises when readiness meets chance." The words "Dream A World" are written all over the box, while the same text can also be spotted on the paper within the shoe pack.

Coming to the sneakers themselves, the black rubber outsole as well as the carbon fiber midsole with white brushstroke elements complete the overall look.

Penny Hardaway's "Dream a World" Nike Air Foamposite One basketball shoes, priced at $250 USD, are scheduled to release on March 31. Those interested may want to sign up on Nike's official website or get the SNKRS app.

