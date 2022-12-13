3 New Balance-sponsored players and their best signature boots

The Boston, Massachusetts-based athleisure label, New Balance, has gradually earned the top space in the sneaker world. The brand has launched multiple silhouettes in collaboration with high-end designers and sought-after labels such as - Joe Freshgoods, Salehe Bembury, and Aime Leon Dore.

Not only the sneaker sphere but the athleisure label has made significant moves in both the basketball and football worlds. Ahead of the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022, the brand has geared up for the year and launched multiple items for its sponsored players and brand loyalists.

Due to the FIFA World Cup 2022, the soccer sport received heightened attention this year from New Balance. The Massachusetts-based label sponsors a few of the biggest and most popular names in the soccer world, including - Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling, and Bukayo Saka. While Mane and Sterling have gained global attention from fans due to their unbelievable skills, Saka is on the rise.

These New Balance-sponsored players have represented their sponsoring label alongside their respective national teams throughout the season.

Top 3 New Balance-sponsored athletes and their best signature football boots launched in 2022

1) Raheem Sterling x New Balance Furon V7 'Route To Success'

Raheem Sterling's Furon V7 'Route To Success' (Image via New Balance)

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant collaborated with the England National Team's midfielder Raheem Sterling for a brand new makeover of the classic Furon V7 Pro soccer cleats. The latest silhouette makeover, dubbed the "Route To Success," is a tribute to Raheem's journey and professional success.

The all-over pattern on the cleats is inspired by the bus seat covers in England, which are blue. The boots pay homage to Raheem's sister, who always supported him in his dream of becoming a football player and traveled alongside him to his training sessions.

The limited-edition Raheem Sterling Furon V7 "Journey To Success" silhouette celebrates the Chelsea F.C. player's journey to stardom. The collaborative football boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers starting October 3, 2022.

2) Sadio Mane x New Balance Furon 6+ "The Lion Roars"

Ultra Football @ultrafootballau ⁣

⁣

Sadio Mané's signature edition

⁣

Who's keen on a pair of these? Get yours in just one week.⁣ Lions Roar 🦁Sadio Mané's signature edition @newbalance Furon V6+ he's currently wearing at #AFCON will be dropping January 21st. ⁣Who's keen on a pair of these? Get yours in just one week.⁣ Lions Roar 🦁🇸🇳 ⁣⁣Sadio Mané's signature edition @newbalance Furon V6+ he's currently wearing at #AFCON will be dropping January 21st. ⁣⁣Who's keen on a pair of these? Get yours in just one week.⁣ https://t.co/2la9iyXuNh

The Senegalese professional footballer, Sadio Mane, collaborated with the Massachusetts-based label ahead of the prestigious AFCON tournament. Sadio Mane plays for the Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Senegal national team.

One of the greatest African players of all time got a "Lion" inspired makeover upon the classic Furon 6+ silhouette. The special-edition Furon 6+ football boots come in vivid Impulse Orange and Blue tones. The boots have been named "The Lion Roars" and crafted as a symbol for the next generation of young lions from Senegalese.

The boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on January 21, 2022. Currently, these boots can be availed at reseller sites such as UniSport.

3) Bukayo Saka x Feyi Badejo x New Balance Furon V6

Bryan Byrne @SoccerCleats101 Created by London artist, Feyi Badejo. New Balance X Bukayo Saka, custom Furon V6+ that celebrate his past and present.Created by London artist, Feyi Badejo. New Balance X Bukayo Saka, custom Furon V6+ that celebrate his past and present. 🎨 Created by London artist, Feyi Badejo. https://t.co/jYter9iAj2

After exactly a year of signing a contract with the Massachusetts-based label, the England national football team's player collaborated with the London-based artist Feyi Badejo to release two custom football boots. The Furon v6 silhouette received two new makeovers in a 'blue' and 'red' color scheme.

In addition to the aforementioned color application, Badejo added an England-themed piece of graphic as a nod to Bukayo Saka and his first-ever collaborative football boot. Bukayo's logo and the beloved number "7" from his jersey are added over the boots. The shoe also features the winger's "Little Chilli" nickname.

The signature boot never saw an official debut to the general public. However, the player was spotted in blue boots while playing for Arsenal against Leicester City at the Emirates on March 13, 2022, and the red pair in England vs. Switzerland on March 26, 2022.

Other than the players mentioned above, the Massachusetts-based label has also signed with many other footballers, such as Harvey Elliot and Team Weah. Harvey Elliot also received his first signature boot earlier this year in February over Furon V6+.

Poll : 0 votes