Where to buy New Balance x Raheem Sterling boots? Price, release date, and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant New Balance has collaborated with Chelsea F.C. player Raheem Sterling for a brand new makeover over the Furon V7 Pro football cleats. On October 3, 2022, New Balance officially announced the unveiling of the collaborative football boots.

The limited-edition Furon V7 silhouette celebrated the England International Football Team's journey to stardom. The newly unveiled collaborative makeover - dubbed the Route To Success - can be availed on the official e-commerce site of New Balance in the United States and the United Kingdom in limited units, starting October 3, 2022.

More about the newly released New Balance x Raheem Sterling Furon v7 Pro FG Route to Success cleats

Newly released New Balance x Raheem Sterling Raheem Sterling Furon v7 Pro FG 'Route to Success' cleats (Image via New Balance)

The newly released signature football boot is inspired by the patterns of the classic British bus and its seats. The cleats are designed and created in tribute to Raheem's sister. His sister has always supported his dreams of becoming a footballer and she too made sacrifices while traveling with him to his training sessions.

In an official press release, Raheem Sterling commented over his journey as a football player:

“My journey to this point was far from easy but when, as a family, we didn’t have a lot, we always had each other, and we pushed each other to be the best we could possibly be. My family always encouraged me to follow my dreams and it’s that confidence that helped me get where I wanted to be."

He further talks about the sacrifices made by his family and said that everyone in his family contributed to his success and called it a "team effort" from beginning to end.

Speaking about the shoe collaboration, New Balance's Head of Global Football Sports Marketing, Andrew McGarty, said:

“Watching Raheem work with the New Balance design team on this limited-edition boot highlighted how dedicated he is to anything he takes on. The Route to Success boot honours the hard work and sacrifice Raheem gives to the game every day and we love highlighting his story to inspire fans around the world!”

The Furon v7 Pro FG Route to Success football cleats further represent the professional Chelsea F.C. forward and England's star player's persistent training for success.

The sneakers come clad in Bright Lapis/Teal Blue colorway.The upper of the football cleats are constructed out of Hypoknit material, while it is lined with mesh material. The Hypoknit upper is designed to provide support and strategic areas of stretch. A similar material is seen over the mesh collars to provide a breathable and lightweighted feel.

The footwear features an off-set lacing system which increases the strike zone with its cored-out canopy. The football boots feature 3D tongue tabs and nylon outsole. Branding is added with the BN logo alongside the multi-tone heel graphic.

The adult sizes of the collaborative boots can be availed at a retail price of $224.99, while the big kids sizes can be availed at a retail price of $69.99.

The Raheem Sterling Furon v7 Pro FG Route to Success cleats can be availed on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of New Balance and select retailers in the United States and United Kingdom, starting from October 3, 2022.

