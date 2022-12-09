Sadio Mane's New Balance Furon 6+ "The Lion Roars" football boots: Price, release date, where to buy, and more explored

Sadio Mane, the Senegalese professional footballer, plays as the forward for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Senegal national team. The player is considered his generation's one of the best forwards in the football sphere and one of the greatest African players of all time. To honor his magical journey, New Balance released his signature boot in 2022, right before AFCON.

The player's team made history in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 as they qualified for round 16. Moreover, Senegal became the first African nation to qualify for the round 16 since 2014.

Through the FIFA World Cup, the player has sported his signature New Balance Furon 6+ "The Lion Roars" football boots. The boots were released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on January 21, 2022. Currently, these football boots can be availed at reseller sites such as UniSport.

Sadio Mane's New Balance Furon 6+ "The Lion Roars" signature football boots were introduced in vivid Impulse Orange and Blue tones

Sadio Mane is known for his pressing, speed, and dribbling skills. To support his dynamic performance, New Balance has been helping to form a football boot.

The Massachusetts-based sportswear brand revealed "The Lions Roar" football boots for the player before the Africa Cup of Nations, aka AFCON. On January 7, 2022, the sportswear label made an official press release announcing its collab with the Senegal player Sadio Mane. The official site introduces the football boots as:

"Senegal international Sadio Mané has collaborated with New Balance on special-edition boots ahead of Africa's major tournament. Introduced in vivid Impulse Orange and Blue tones, the boots named 'THE LION ROARS' have been crafted as a symbol of the Senegalese inspiring the next generation of young lions."

The football boots come clad in Impulse Orange/ Blue color scheme. The football boots feature an illustrative soleplate graphic, representing the forward's peak performance and powers while he plays for his homeland.

The New Balance FURON 6+ football boots are designed to be explosive and were launched after the duo previously worked on the special edition Centurion Boots in honor of the Liverpool forward attacker's 100th Premier League goal. Sadio Mane has been in collaboration with the New Balance label since 2018 and has been a face for the label alongside Raheem Sterling.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of lightweight synthetic material, while the inner lining is made out of synthetic suede. The synthetic suede adds comfort and moisture management. Moreover, the football boots' wear is high-resolution and a smarter fit since it delivers durability and stretch for a form fit.

The football boot is given a low-knit collar for a sock-like fit, and a lockdown fit with the anti-slip top cloth to reduce foot slippage inside the shoe.

Sadio Mane debuted his signature football boots on the ground against Zimbabwe in AFCON on January 10, 2022. The shoe made its official global debut on January 21, 2022, in limited pairs via the official e-commerce site of New Balance at a retail price of £180. Currently, they can be availed at reseller Futbolemotion at €179,99.

