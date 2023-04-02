Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” Alternate Yellow shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike Air Force 1 Low paid a vibrant homage to the West Indies and its 13 sovereign island republics and 18 dependencies throughout the summer as it celebrated 40 years of timeless design last year. The original 2003 edition, which featured a lot of brilliant green accents, was one of only four silhouettes timed to coincide with the West Indian Day Parade Carnival in New York City.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" Alternate Yellow is expected to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023. Interested buyers can find them on Nike SNKRS as well as at a few other retail vendors, both online and offline. They will be offered for a fixed price of $150.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” Alternate Yellow shoes are adorned with red accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" is part of a series of sneakers that celebrate the West Indies cricket team, which dominated the sport from the 1970s to early 1990s. The original version of the shoe was released in 2003, and featured green accents instead of yellow. The shoe was inspired by the team's uniform and logo, which featured a palm tree and a cricket ball.

Offering more details about the silhouette's foundation, the swoosh website highlights:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The swoosh is paying homage to the quartet of hues ahead of the upcoming anniversary by pulling the brilliant yellow-accented pair from the vaults for a reappearance after two decades.

The melon-tinted color mimics the color blocking of its green cousin by engulfing the nylon sock liner, heel tab, and tread, brightening the "University Gold" tincture that previously adorned the August release.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Originally releasing in 2003, this classic AF-1 is back this Summer 2023 season FIRST LOOK: Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies"Originally releasing in 2003, this classic AF-1 is back this Summer 2023 season FIRST LOOK: Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" 🌴Originally releasing in 2003, this classic AF-1 is back this Summer 2023 season https://t.co/jq3dUmRBiQ

A large portion of the top surface is covered in blank white hues to match the sleek, tumbled leather structure of the AF1's commemorative anniversary design, with a final touch of orange adorning the trio of branded accents moving their way up the tongue.

The shoe also has West Indies' branding on the tongue tags, lace dubraes, and lateral heel counters in the colors of the Caribbean flags. A white midsole and a yellow rubber outsole completes the shoe.

The Nike Air Force 1 "West Indies" Yellow version is expected to be popular among fans of the West Indies cricket team, as well as sneaker collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate the history and culture behind the design.

If you are eagerly anticipating the launch of the Nike Air Force 1 "West Indies" Yellow version, keep an eye out for it. Sign up for notifications on the Nike webpage or the SNRKS app to get updates about launches and other important information.

Poll : 0 votes