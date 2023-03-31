Nike Air Force 1 Low "Gingham Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh label is gearing up to launch another fresh colorway for its iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe. The latest Nike AF 1 Low "Gingham Blue" variant is predicted to arrive for sale in the next few weeks of 2023.

These sneakers will be sold through the SNKRS app, Nike's website, and a few other online and offline retailers, but the shoe company is yet to announce the release date of the sneakers. The Nike AF 1 Low "Gingham Blue" variant os expected to cost $110 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Gingham Blue" shoes are combined with crisp white leather overlays

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, a talented and knowledgeable designer of the Swoosh label, introduced the Air Force 1 design for the first time in 1982. Some well-known GRs and companies have now adopted it, notably in the last few years. Due to its notable visually appealing characteristics, streetwear aficionados have grown to count on this footwear as a crucial component of their wardrobe.

With the love and support of Billie Eilish, Louis Vuitton, and other figures from the entertainment and fashion worlds, Nike also commemorated its 40th birthday in style. Moreover, the brand is ready to welcome new iterations in 2023.

As spring progresses and weekends with sunshine become more common, picnickers are sure to fill parks with their groups. The Swoosh is also admiring the scenery outside while preparing their renowned Air Force 1 Low for the most recent online collection, which is inspired by the tablecloth blankets, brown wicker baskets, and sandwiches.

The root of the design was highlighted on the Swoosh website as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further reads:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

A pristine white top welcomes the Bruce Kilgore design's most recent lineup of outfits, which are constructed of the same tumbled leather tooling that has proven to grace the silhouette's "Color of the Month" collection. Despite its colorblockings, the "Gingham Plaid" texture of the first offering gets to work along the mid-foot Swoosh as well as connecting the heel tab for a sporadic yet immersive feature.

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

By covering the latter in "University Blue," i.e., the distinctive Tarheel color, it also gathers around the tongue tab, insoles, and enamel lace dubrae, giving the straightforward two-toned effort a vibrant finish.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 "Gingham Blue" variant if one is eagerly awaiting its release. To receive updates on launch information and other essential info, sign up for updates on the Nike website or the SNRKS app.

In addition to the blue variant, the Swoosh label also introduced a “Gingham Red” iteration of the silhouette a few weeks ago. The red variant will also release in the coming weeks of this year in women’s exclusive sizes with a retail price tag of $110. They will be offered via the SNKRS app and a few select retail shops.

