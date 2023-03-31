Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP “Blue Sapphire” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Recently, two renowned Nike subsidiaries—Nike Skateboarding and Jordan Brand—worked together to give the Air Jordan 4 silhouette a fresh look. Jordan Brand's fourth trademark silhouette will appear in a "Blue Sapphire" colorway in the upcoming joint edition.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP “Blue Sapphire” variant is expected to go on sale for $225 per pair sometime during the holiday season of 2023. Unlike the previous “Pine Green” variant, the new colorway is anticipated to be distributed only through skate shops rather than Jordan Brand outlets.

Fans will have to stick around for confirmed release dates and further updates on the sizing options of the shoe.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP “Blue Sapphire” colorway will be highlighted with crisp white accents

Partnerships between Nike SB and Jordan are not new. Lance Mountain, Mickey Reyes, and Bryce Knights, three skating legends who skated in Jordan 1s during the 1980s, were the catalysts for the fusion of skating culture and Jordan. This fusion has resulted in the emergence of the Jordan 1 Low and even the Nike SB x Jordan 1 High over the years.

Earlier this year, the sneaker community witnessed the debut of the new Air Jordan x Nike SB partnership to further expand their joint catalog.

Many have speculated about the colorways that will be released ever since it was announced that Jordan Brand and Nike SB were working together to create a skateable version of Air Jordan 4. The initial Jordan 4 x Nike SB release in "Pine Green" has already become a smash hit for its improved comfort and distinctive material choice.

The second Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Blue Sapphire and White," is preparing for release in 2023, as disclosed by the sneaker leaker @xcsnkr, as the initial colorway nears its release date.

On its official Jordan Brand website, Swoosh's Jordan Brand highlighted the history of its fourth trademark design as follows:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks "the shot", a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

The brand further shared:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

The Jordan 4 x Nike SB Blue Sapphire is anticipated to have a similar skateboard-friendly design to the Pine Green version, including a more streamlined shape reminiscent of the classic 1989 Jordan 4, rubber wings, and a footbed without an Air Unit.

The forthcoming Jordan 4 might have the same build as the previous colorway, but it probably won't have the same color blocking.

