5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro colorways of 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan announced 2023 as a "Jordan Year" unofficially as a nod to Michael Jordan's iconic and legendary jersey number. The brand is now subtly celebrating 20223 by releasing iconic and retro colorways over its Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The label focuses on retro colorways which are meaningful for sneakerheads and the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model is the top receiver of the Retro colorways. The Jordan brand is slowly approaching its 40th anniversary and it fits naturally to treat all the OG sneakerheads with the iconic retro colorways.

After unveiling the 16-piece Spring 2023 Air Jordan retro collection in December 2022, the label announced the second part with the 19-piece 2023 Summer Air Jordan Retro collection on March 3, 2023.

In an attempt to capitalize upon the Y2K and retro trends, Nike has given iconic makeovers to its Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model. However, there are several upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Retro makeovers that sneakerheads are looking forward to.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Lucky Green to White Cement, five retro makeovers that sneakerheads await

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Lucky Green"

The swoosh label recently unveiled their ever-popular and iconic "Celtics" makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model.

The latest sneaker model was revealed as part of the Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection. This makeover is inspired by the 2009-revealed Air Jordan "DMP" sneakers, worn by Michael Jordan.

These sneakers are a nod to Michael Jordan's magical gameplay against Boston Celtics during the 1986 NBA playoffs. The sneaker model is rumored to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 15, 2023, for $180.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Craft"

Air Jordan 1 High "Craft" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 High "Craft" was previously named the "Vibrations of Naija." The high-top model comes clad in a "Sail/Pale Vanilla/Black" color scheme. The Pale Vanilla hue can be seen accentuated upon the tongue trim, sock liners, and winged-basketball logo upon the ankle.

The most prominent feature is the addition of flamboyant woven fabric upon the swooshes. The pair is rumored to release on May 27, 2023, at a retail price of $180.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black and Smoke Grey"

The Air Jordan 1 High "Black and Smoke Grey" sneakers were previously named as "Washed Black" by the sneaker community.

The pair is constructed out of heritage-inspired discolored materials to give a strong sense of a retro aesthetic. Most of the sneaker is clad in white and gray hues, giving it a slate-black outlook.

The white leather underlays contrast with the gray suede overlays, which are fixed upon the heels, collars, and mudguards. A washed effect is carried upon the entire shoe.

The shoe is rumored to be released on June 10, 2023, in full-family sizes.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Pink"

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Pink" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Carrying Washed retro aesthetic forward, the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model will also be clad in a "Washed Pink" makeover. The pair will be released specifically in women's and kids' sizes. The pair's upper also comes constructed out of leather and suede material.

The smooth leather white base contrasts with the Atmosphere Pink suede overlays, which are perfect for the summertime. The shoes are elegant and classy. The pair is rumored to release on April 22, 2023.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement"

The Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement" colorway debuted in 2016 and is now re-releasing for the Spring 2023 Retro collection. The sneaker's "White Cement" print is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 sneaker model and signature "Elephant" print.

The premium elephant-print paneling is added on the sneaker's overlays. The base of the shoe is kept white, while the swooshes and branding details are clad in jet black. The pair is rumored to release on May 6, 2023, in full-family sizes.

Other than these retro colorways, the Jordan label is expected to launch many more iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette throughout 2023 to celebrate the "Jordan Year" lavishly.

