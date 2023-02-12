Nike Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement" sneakers: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Nike, alongside Michael Jordan's eponymous label, is planning to make 2023 memorable by bringing back multiple retro designs and colorways upon their iconic signature silhouettes. The brand kick-started the year by revealing a full-fledged Air Jordan Retro Collection for Spring Summer, featuring 16 silhouette makeovers.

The label went on to release multiple other retro designs, including DMP, Celtics, Washed Black, and more, and now Nike has unveiled yet another retro makeover upon the beloved Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model. The "White Cement" colorway for the Air Jordan 1 High footwear model debuted in 2016 and is reminiscent of the iconic elephant print of Air Jordan 3.

"White Cement" is one of the most iconic and memorable sneaker colorways. The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 High White Cement hasn't been announced by the swoosh label. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 6, 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement" sneakers will bring back the Air Jordan 3's beloved Elephant pattern

The Air Jordan 1 is undoubtedly one of the most iconic models in the sneaker sphere and has an undeniable presence in the pop culture world. The pair debuted in 1985 and has reached new heights of popularity over time, permanently linking the fashion and sneaker world with basketball.

The Air Jordan 1 High model is one of the most hyped sneaker models in the history of basketball shoes, and the official Nike site introduces it:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Jordan label earlier this year announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" to honor Michael Jordan's jersey number, and it seems they are doing so by bringing back the most iconic makeovers and colorways. The latest makeover - Air Jordan 1 High White Cement - is distinct as the label combines Air Jordan 3's adored elephant print with the classic AJ1 silhouette.

The sneaker's makeover is instantly reminiscent of the 2016 release of the Air Jordan 1 Elephant treatment. The white leather serves as an underlay for the leather material that makes up the shoe's upper.

The white leather underlays are wrapped in gray elephant-printed overlays. The mudguards, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel counters are covered with overlays. A monochromatic touch is given with a jet black hue added upon the collars, winged-basketball logo, laces, and leather swooshes upon the lateral and medial profiles.

The look is finished off with sail midsoles and gray rubber outsoles. On May 6, 2023, the pair will go on sale for $180 as part of Jordan Brand's spring 2023 collection. The shoe will be made available in men's sizes through the SNKRS app, the official Nike e-commerce website, and a few stores.

