Every Nike Air Jordan Retro sneaker releasing in Summer 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sneaker brand, Jordan, earlier this year announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year." The brand is celebrating "Jordan Year' as a nod to Michael Jordan's iconic and legendary jersey number. To make the celebration grand and meaningful for every sneakerhead, the label is focusing on retro colorways.

After previously releasing a 16-piece Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection in December 2022, the brand has announced a part two of Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 collection. The Jordan brand revealed the part two Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 collection on March 3, 2023, and shook the entire industry.

Newly unveiled 19-piece Nike Air Jordan Retro sneaker collection for Summer 2023

The label will be releasing 19 sneakers under the collection, all of which are taken from famous makeovers of the past from Air Jordan sneaker lineages. We have compiled a list of all 19 sneakers along with their related details:

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Lucky Green"

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Lucky Green’ Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Lucky Green’ https://t.co/M4BqRYWRM5

The iconic Air Jordan 1 "Lucky Green" makeover on the shoe is inspired by the 2009-released "Celtics" makeover from the DMP pack. The sneaker comes clad in green and black toe treatment, with the base clad in white. The sneaker is rumored to release on April 15, 2023, in full family sizing.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black and Smoke Grey"

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Black and Smoke Grey" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Black and Smoke Grey" makeover, which is also known as "Washed Black" in the sneaker sphere, comes constructed out of heritage inspired materials. The upper's overlays are clad in washed suede material. The sneaker is rumored to release on June 10, 2023, in full-family sizes.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Craft"

The AJ1 High "Craft" gives off the Vibrations of Naija theme with its swoosh details. The sneaker is rumored to be launched on May 27, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers for $180 in men's and extended sizing.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Cement"

Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Cement" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Black Cement" pair takes its inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 3-debuted elephant pattern.

The pair comes constructed out of nubuck leather. The pair is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on June 23, 2023, in men's, grade-school and extended sizing.

5) Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Pink"

The Air Jordan 1 High 'Washed Pink" is a perfect addition to the summer collection, as it is exuberant yet classy. The pair is rumored to launch via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on April 22, 2023, in women's and kids sizes.

6) Air Jordan 1 Low "White and Coconut Milk"

Air Jordan 1 Low "White and Coconut Milk" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ 1 Low "White and Coconut Milk" sneakers are releasing with the iconic and trendy deconstructed upper look. The upper is constructed out of recycled textile material and will be released in men's and extended sizes on September 8, 2023.

7) Air Jordan 2 "White and Cement Grey"

The AJ2 "White and Cement Grey", also known as "Stealth Grey", will be released with the original 1987 specifications, maintaining its true DNA. The pair features classic winged basketball and Nike Air logos. The pair is rumored to release on May 6, 2023, in full family sizing.

8) Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"

Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

The low-top iteration of Air Jordan 2 sneaker model will be released in iconic "Cherrywood" color scheme with the OG 1987 specifications and mould. The pair is rumored to release in men's sizes as a part of Summer 2023 Retro collection with no confirmed release date yet.

9) Air Jordan 2 Low "Seersucker"

AJ 2 Low "Seersucker," which is also known as "Atmosphere" colorway, will come clad in a springtime color scheme with the checkered and stripes seersucker textile upon the upper. The pair is rumored to release on April 8, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in men's sizes.

10) Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"

Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" (Image via Nike)

The iconic "Lucky Green" makeover on Air Jordan 3 is inspired by the OG Air Jordan 1 model. The pair maintains its original 1988 DNA specifications with an smooth leather and tumbled leather material. The pair is rumored to release on April 6, 2023.

11) Air Jordan 3 "True Blue and Copper"

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue and Copper" sneaker's colorway is famously known as "Wizards" colorway. The pair is inspired by the iconic 2001-released Player Edition colorway. The pair is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on April 29, 2023.

12) Air Jordan 4 "Thunder"

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The highly coveted Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" sneaker makeover will make a return after originally releasing in 2006 and then again in 2012. The sneaker pair is one of the most anticipated releases under Retro collection and is rumored to release on May 13, 2023.

13) Air Jordan 5 "Craft"

The Air Jordan 5 "Craft" sneakers come clad in a a “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange-Flat Pewter-Sail” color scheme. The pair offers a mostly monochromatic look with small pops of color. The pair is rumored to release on June 17, 2023.

14) Air Jordan 6 "Toro Bravo"

Air Jordan 6 "Toro Bravo" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest makeover of Air Jordan 6 is the "Toro Bravo," which is originally inspired by the 2009 released Air Jordan 5 sneaker makeover. The sneaker is constructed with original 1991 specifications. The pair is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on June 24, 2023.

15) Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared"

The Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared" sneakers come constructed out of entirely leather upper. The sneaker features white base and a touch of crimson and black uppon details. The pair is inspired by the OG titular AJ6 makeover and is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on June 30, 2023.

16) Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"

Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" (Image via Nike)

The sneakers come constructed out of white mesh and grey patent leather. The sneaker's laces are constructed with white nylon material. Branding details are added with "Jordan Jumpman" strip upon midfoot. The pair is rumored to release via Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on April 1, 2023.

17) Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin"

KIXIFY @Kixify Rate for this pair ? Air Jordan 11 Low Yellow SnakeskinRate for this pair ? Air Jordan 11 Low Yellow Snakeskin 🐍💛 Rate for this pair ? https://t.co/JY6nmKvYvY

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Yellow Snakeskin" sneakers is a perfect addition to spring time, as it has a yellow color palette. The python-inspire prints are added on the mudguards. The pair is rumored to drop in women's sizes on May 11, 2023.

18) Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"

Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" makeover is inspired by the OG Air Jordan 9 colorway. The pair comes clad in a 'White / Black / University Red" color scheme with the original 1997 specs. The pair celebrates sneaker's 25th anniversary and is rumored to release on April 22, 2023.

19) Air Jordan 14 "Laney"

Originally released as a AJ 14 low-top sneaker in 1999, the "Laney" makeover is making a return.

The upper of the shoe is constructed with premium nubuck and suede material. The pair takes inspiration from North Carolina high school team and is rumored to release on May 27, 2023.

With so many retro makeovers on the way, this year seems to be already a success for the Jordan label.

