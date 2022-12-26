Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Lucky Green" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored 

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sneaker brand, Jordan, has released a slew of colorways over their iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The Air Jordan lineage has reached new heights and as it approaches its 40th year anniversary, the swoosh label has been focused on it more than ever.

The most anticipated of the hues planned by Michael Jordan and Nike's label for the beginning of 2023 is the Air Jordan 1 Low. Retro "Lucky Green" is the newest hue to be seen on the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model.

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Lucky Green" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Lucky Green" sneakers, coming clad in a green, white, and black color scheme

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Lucky Green" sneakers, coming clad in a green, white, and black colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The amalgamation of sneakers and the basketball world can be traced back to 1984 when basketball legend Michael Jordan and the swoosh label signed a lifetime deal to release the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The Hall of Famer has reached heights of success over time and one can easily name his co-owned label with Nike as a high point in his career. The official Nike site introduces the Air Jordan lineage and the story of its success in the sneaker industry,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The site further explains Michael Jordan's relationship to both style and basketball,

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

In 2023, one of the most recurring silhouette is the AJ1 low, which has been teased in a plethora of new colorways by the swoosh label. Colorways such as "Concord," "Black Toe," "UNC To Chicago," "Year of the Rabbit," "Taupe Haze," and more are expected to be released in 2023 alongside the newly revealed "Lucky Green" makeover.

The latest Lucky Green makeover is reminiscent of the DMP colorway from 2009 and has been seen over multiple silhouettes such as AJ1 Low Elevate, AJ3, and AJ1 High in the past year. The colorway is also reminiscent of the Georgetown scheme dropped earlier this year (2022).

tensolesdown @tensolesdown “Lucky Green” Touches Down On The #AirJordan 1 Low: Similar to the dominance exuded by The Swooshes Georgetown scheme… Follow @tensolesdown “Lucky Green” Touches Down On The #AirJordan 1 Low: Similar to the dominance exuded by The Swooshes Georgetown scheme… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/crEV5qwH9e

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of traditional leather material. The base color of the shoe is Lucky Green, which contrasts with the black overlays. The Lucky Green hue can be seen accentuated over swooshes, vamp, heel tabs, and ankle collars.

The black overlay is accentuated over the branding details, toe boxes, laces, and mid-panels.The heel tabs feature the iconic Winged basketball logo in an embroidered fashion. More of the darkened jet black scheme is added over the insoles and Jumpman branding. The look is finished off with white midsoles and green rubber outsoles.

The sneakers are rumored to drop in Spring 2023 via Nike and Jordan retailers.

Poll : 0 votes