Nike Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. has evolved greatly and now that it is slowly approaching its 40th anniversary, the label is focusing on its first silhouette, Air Jordan 1. The dynamic duo has turned their focus to Air Jordan 1 and has already given a sneak peek into what 2023 holds.

The Air Jordan 1 lineage has reached new heights and the latest makeover to appear is the Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Black." The silhouette is one of the most anticipated and sought-after colorways planned by Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label for 2023.

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Black" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlets Sole Retriever, Hypebeast, and more, the pair is slated to release via Nike, SNKRS. and select retailers on June 10, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black" sneakers, which come constructed out of suede material

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black" sneakers comes constructed out of suede material (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneakers world fusion with basketball, fashion, and streetwear can all be linked to the Air Jordan lineage by basketball legend Michael Jordan and the swoosh label. The dynamic duo signed a lifetime deal to release one of the most popular sneaker lineages from the Jordan brand.

The pro-NBA player and Hall of Famer has gained success over time due to his unimaginable performances both on and off-court with the swoosh label. The legendary player's deal with Nike is one of the highest points of his career, so the swoosh label introduces the Air Jordan lineage and the story of its success on the official site:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The site further talks about Michael Jordan and his iconic lineage:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Washed Heritage" sneakers will be coming in a two-toned color palette of white and grey hues. Most of the upper is clad in grey and white hues. The grey hue is slate black with a washed look.

The base of the sneaker is constructed out of smooth leather material in a white hue, which contrasts with the grey suede overlays. A white leather base is added over the quarter panels and toe boxes, while dark grey suede is used over the mudguards, heels, eye stays, and collar overlays. The dark grey suede has a washed effect.

A tonal white hue is also used over lace sets and tongues. Dark jet black sock liners and fire red accents are added to the Nike Air branding to disturb the mostly two-toned look. The swoosh logo is clad in dark grey suede, while the Jordan wings logo is added over the collar.

The silhouette is rumored to be released via Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers in men's and grade school sizing at $180 and $140, respectively.

