Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" sneakers are rumored to release on April 22, 2023 

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label Jordan has just released a "Washed Pink" colorway over their iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The duo's work for Air Jordan sneaker lineage is considered one the best in the sneaker sphere, and the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 has been dressed in multiple color schemes over the years.

The latest Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" sneakers don a bright hue. The duo has worked together since 1985, and their colorway catalog grows weekly.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast, Sneaker News, and more, the shoe will be dropped via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 22, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" sneaker colorway will be released exclusively in women's sizes

Michael Jordan signed a contract with Nike in 1984, permanently altering the sneaker world. The duo launched the iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which can be reasoned as an amalgamation of the basketball and fashion world.

The legendary NBA player overcame many obstacles during his career, however, he overcame everything and gained undeniable popularity. The pro basketball player became famous after his partnership with Nike.

The most iconic shoe from the 37-sneaker long catalog is Air Jordan 1. The official swoosh label introduces the sneaker silhouette as,

"Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The official swoosh label site also describes Michael Jordan's success story and his relationship with the swoosh label,

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" pair is exclusively for women, and its color scheme is reminiscent of the previously previewed "Washed Black" colorway, which is also set to release in 2023.

The newly revealed Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Pink" silhouette's upper is made of smooth leather and suede materials. The smooth leather base is clad in a white hue, contrasting with the rugged Atmosphere Pink-hued suede overlays, which are perfect for springtime.

The white base can be seen over the perforated toe boxes and mid panels. On the other hand, the pink overlays can be seen placed over the lacing system, mudguards, and heel counters. The pink suede also makes up the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

A lighter pink shade dresses the nylon tongues, which are accentuated with "muslin" tongue tags. The muslin hue is also added upon the rear and collar area beneath the white winged-basketball logo. The look is finished off with yellow midsoles and pink rubber outsoles.

The shoes are rumored to release on April 22, 2023, for $180 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

