Vans x Gucci Vault "Continuum" shoe collection: Price and more details explored 

Italian high-end fashion label Gucci has teamed up with Vans to offer stylish sneaker designs. The duo partnered to reimagine three iconic silhouettes of the skateboarding and streetwear brand, namely the OG Old Skool, OG Mule, and OG Slip-On colorways.

The newly launched “Continuum” footwear collection is easily purchasable from the online locations of Gucci and its select offline boutiques. While the Old Skool is priced at $380, the Classic Slip-On and OG Mule are marked with a retail price tag of $320 and $290, respectively.

Everything we know about the Vans x Gucci Vault "Continuum" shoe collection

With the launch of the "Continuum" Gucci Vault collection that aims to showcase "elite design and artistic talent," Gucci is steadily but definitely evolving into a collaborative incubator. Vans is the first in this endeavor.

For the "Continuum" collection, brands like Vans, Rave Review, EGONlab, Alice Pons, Hodakova, Alpha Industries x Slam Jam, and Collina Strada, each use archival Gucci materials to create limited-edition pieces that reflect the individuality of the respective businesses. This is where the shoe label's Old Skool, Slip-On, and OG Mule come together.

Vans draws on a variety of modern archive resources from Alessandro Michele's compilations for the Italian House for its collaboration catalog.

Each silhouette incorporates Gucci's iconic style as well as the sneaker giant's "Customade for You" line, which enables users to supply Vans with their own fabrics or an old article of clothing and watch it being transformed into a pair of shoes. This results in pairs that may be the most distinctive the sneaker giant has ever made.

The collab’s description on the luxury label’s official web page reads:

“The Gucci Continuum capsule collection becomes an ode to the early days of Vans, when customers could have their favorite fabrics or an old garment transformed into 'customade for you' shoes. With textiles archived from recent Gucci collections, Vans has created five unisex styles packaged in boxes inspired directly by the original ‘customade for you’ ones.”

The first shoe is the original Old Skool, which features metal-studded black leather on the toe as well as heels, floral mid-panels, a second floral pattern on the medial side, and various gingham checkered prints on the eyestay placket and tongue, all of which are studded.

Other Slip-On options include pink and red leather, or black and gold-white colored pattern, or yellow checker-stitched leather against a flowery canvas pair with studs.

For the OG Mule, the shoe label recycles materials from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2017 line, particularly adorning the design in a patchwork of floral patterns. The co-branded logos are printed on the insoles of all five shoes, and a green velvet trim completes this combination.

The fashion label also sheds light on its commitment to sustainable development, saying:

“Gucci guarantees—both internally and along its entire supply chain—that internationally recognized social and environmental responsibility standards are respected and consistent with the company's own commitment to the ethical and sustainable management of its operations.”

Don’t miss out on the joint footwear collection, which is currently available for purchase. These chic sneaker designs will surely spruce up your wardrobe.

