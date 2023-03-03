Vans x Haribo collection: Release date and more explored

Vans, the Californian skating and fashion label, is collaborating with the German confectionery label Haribo to launch an apparel and footwear collection. The pair are working together to introduce the collection to people of all ages, including kids and adults. The newest line commemorates the 100th anniversary of the world's number-one gummy candy label.

The duo's latest collaborative collection showcases the youthful energy of both labels. IMG, the confectionery brand's international licensing partner, helped make the concept possible. Beginning on April 6, 2023, the pair's joint collection will be available on Vans' official e-commerce site and in select stores.

Vans x Haribo collection features apparel and footwear options in full-family sizing

The upcoming Vans x Haribo collection features apparel and footwear options in full-family sizing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hans Riegel founded Haribo in 1920, and it became famous all around the world for its original Goldbear, which has been delivering joy to people for more than a century. Haribo is one of the most popular gummy candy and licorice producers and has been the central leader in the confectionary sphere.

The confectionery label is now stepping into the streetwear world with its latest collaboration with the Californian brand facilitated by Haribo's global licensing partner IMG. The collection features a design influenced by Haribo's happy world to celebrate the joyful ways, childlike happiness, and creativity in the ways one expresses themselves.

The collection features footwear, apparel, accessories, and custom prints that inspired Goldbear. The official press release introduces the collection:

"Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to announce a collection with Haribo, the world’s #1 gummy candy, showcasing the youthful energy that defines both brands."

In an official press release, Senior Vice President of Corporate Global Marketing at Haribo, Andreas Kuhnle, commented upon the special collection:

“On the heels of celebrating the 100th anniversary of Haribo Goldbears, we’re thrilled to partner with Vans and honored to have inspired this special collection."

She further explained the connection between Haribo's brand ethos and this collection:

"Haribo is about moments of childlike happiness and fun, helping fans feel like a kid in a candy store through our range of sweet treats.The colorful Vans x Haribo collection is inspiring that same feeling, and now our fandoms can come together in creative self-exploration and joy.”

The collection features multiple pieces, including hoodies, sneakers, tees, sweatshirts, pullovers, and more. The adult collection features:

1) Sk8-Hi sneakers, in a Haribo black makeover.

2) Old Skool V sneakers in a yellow checkerboard hue.

3) Fleece Pullover in black.

4) Hoodie in sky blue.

At the center of the collection are the Sk8-Hi sneakers in Haribo black hues. The sneakers are featured with Haribo's tagline:

“Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo.”

This well-known and beloved slogan appears on the sneaker's quarter panel in ten different languages, symbolizing both the label's global reach and inclusive mentality.

The black fleece pullover clothing item from the collaboration sports co-branding of both brands. The "NET WT 66 OZ" wording on the back of the pullover makes another reference to Haribo's packaging.

On April 6, 2023, the joint collection will go on sale at a few retailers and on Vans' official e-commerce site.

