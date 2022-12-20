Adidas x Gucci men's lace up boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Gucci and Adidas finished the year off with the Gucci x Adidas "Après-Ski" Lace-Up Boot following their summer runway show. The widely-loved duo settled on this high-end winter footwear that combines comfort with luxury for a tough day of skiing.

The boot is a symbol of one of Alessandro Michele's final pieces at Gucci and is featured in four different shades. The collection makes use of vivid and eccentric colors that were previously used in the Gucci x Adidas Gazelle.

The four attractive colorways of the newly designed Adidas x Gucci "Après-Ski" men’s lace-up boots can be easily purchased from the online stores of the luxury label as well as from some Gucci boutiques. These high-top boots are offered with a retail price label of £970 GBP (around $1,200 USD).

Adidas x Gucci "Après-Ski" winter lace-up boots are offered in four different colorways with vibrant color schemes

Take a closer look at the four colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaboration between the high-end fashion house and the German activewear powerhouse is still growing stronger, as evidenced by the most recent release, "Après-Ski," which includes four variants of lace-up boots appropriate for the winter. The Trefoil and GG mix in four outrageous, striking colors that are reminiscent of both brands in an attempt to continue to defy the worlds of luxury and athletics.

The tones are also evocative of Adidas' 1990s and early 2000s work, especially if you take a gander at its ZX repository or scenes of winter sports equipment production. Such hues are frequently probed by Alessandro Michele, who may have structured these boots before leaving Gucci earlier this year.

The description of the collaborative hiking lace-up boots on the luxury label’s website reads,

“A second chapter in the adidas and Gucci collection, where the Web continues to juxtapose with the three white stripes and the GG monogram combines with the Trefoil. Pulling inspiration from the Creative Director’s memories of the '80s and '90s, emblematic House’s motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand adidas resulting in a series of hybrid looks. This men's lace-up boot features a unqiue Gucci Trefoil vintage mountain label.”

Here's a detailed look at different profiles of the collaborative winter boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

As an outcome, the boot can be found in a variety of rainbow-design fabric renditions that use neon pop to draw attention to the tactile hiking components of the footwear. These footwear are some of the collaboration's boldest designs to date, with metal eyelets, rope laces, a 52mm tiered lugged sole unit, and classic details like Trefoil labeling.

To complement the theme, a special Gucci Trefoil classic mountain branding from the archive appears on the tongue. Additional branding is also embossed into the durable heel counter, collar area, and outer sole unit.

These pairs are made using sustainable materials. The luxury fashion label provides assurances that it is loyal to the sustainable and ethical leadership of its operations, which is upheld both internally and throughout its entire supply chain. This assurance applies to both.

From the selection and accountability of raw goods through production steps and all the way to their customers, they maintain these standards.

These exclusive pairs, co-designed by the two aforementioned partners, will spice up your footwear collection this winter. These quirky yet stylish, winter-appropriate footwear pieces are available for £970 GBP (around $1,200 USD).

Poll : 0 votes