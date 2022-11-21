Where to buy the Off-White x Nike Terra Forma footwear pack? Everything we know so far

Nike is continuing its partnership with the Virgil Abloh-founded label Off-White for two new makeovers of the Air Terra Forma silhouette. The silhouette was originally designed by Virgil Abloh as part of an Off-White-Nike collaboration. The sneakers will be released in "wheat" and "white" colorways.

The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for both sneakers. However, according to multiple sneaker leaker pages, the shoe pack will be released during the Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture exhibition at Miami Art Week from December 1, 2022, to December 4, 2022.

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Terra Forma footwear pack will be featured in "Wheat" and "White" colorways

Upcoming Off-White x Nike Terra Forma footwear pack featuring "Wheat" and "White" colorways designed fully by Virgil Abloh (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fashion industry suffered a huge loss last year when Virgil Abloh lost his battle against cancer. The late designer began his career in the fashion industry as a personal stylist to Kanye West before rising in the ranks and opening his own label, Off-White.

Over the years, Abloh and the swoosh label have released multiple highly collectible sneakers in a slow drip, including makeovers upon Dunks and running shoes, among others. The designer's latest posthumous release alongside the swoosh label is one of the most impressive silhouettes and marks Abloh's first all-original Nike design. The sneakers come from a slew of unreleased archives that he kept under wraps.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma Official Look at the upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma 👀 https://t.co/xvhscs7xtr

The sneakers are designed in a mid-top silhouette and combine performance with luxury for a perfect streetwear look. The trainer sees a hybrid sports shoe mixed with a hiking boot layout. The runner kicks come packed with multiple intricate design details.

The upper of the collaborative sneakers are constructed of synthetic material, while the overlays are made of suede. The suede layers come affixed upon the side panels, collars, and toe boxes.

The sneakers feature swoosh logos that are made out of exposed stitchings with outlines. The elongated tongues feature poked-out holes, and the lower heels come emblazoned with abstract patterns. The insoles of the sneakers come with mismatched branding with "Off-White" branding on the left shoe and the iconic hand logos on the right.

The Air Terra Forma's chunky sole is loaded with Nike Air Inner Space technology. While the chunky soles see vivid patterns and colors with 90's aesthetics, the rugged bottoms are texturized with oversized "Tread Lightly" lettering and texturized track spikes.

Besides featuring the Terra Forma branding and a front zipper, the shoes also feature multi-colors upon the laces with a trademark glossy zip-tie. The kicks will be accompanied by special red shoeboxes, featuring the "SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX" lettering. Moreover, the sneakers are reimagined with the elements of Air Force 1 Mid and Terra Kiger 5 sneakers.

