Nike Air Force 1 “Color Of The Month” Green and Gold shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is getting ready to introduce the newest Air Force 1 Low sneaker, which will soon be added to the "Color of the Month" lineup. The newly developed variety has a pleasing green and gold makeup. The Nike Air Force 1 "Color of the Month," Green and Gold, is expected to be released in the next few weeks of 2023.

The shoe will retail for $150 and be offered at a few selected Nike stores and through the SNKRS app. Fans will have to stick around for confirmed launch dates.

Nike Air Force 1 “Color Of The Month” Green and Gold shoes are complimented with crisp white base

The Nike Air Force 1 is more than just a sneaker. It is a cultural phenomenon that has shaped the world of sports, fashion, and music for four decades. Since its debut in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, the Air Force 1 has revolutionized the game and inspired generations of sneaker lovers.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022, Nike has brought back the “Color of the Month” program, which showcases different color combinations and details on the Air Force 1 every month.

The “Color of the Month” program started in 1986 when Nike released 12 different colorways of the Air Force 1 throughout the year. Each colorway represented a different city or region in the US and was only available at select retailers in that area. The program created a lot of hype and demand for Air Force 1, as sneakerheads tried to collect all the variations and trade them with other enthusiasts.

The Swoosh label underlined the history of the "Color of the Month" series as:

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction.”

The description further reads:

“That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

In 2022, Nike decided to bring back the “Color of the Month” program to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. The Swoosh label frequently releases a new Air Force 1 colorway to pay tribute to the shoe’s history and influence.

The new Nike Air Force 1 “Color Of The Month,” Green and Gold, takes inspiration from the previous “Forest Green” rendition but adds some new twists and details to make it more contemporary and appealing.

This version of the Nike Air Force 1 "Color of the Month" negates the renowned jewel Swoosh, unlike numerous of its predecessors. Standard checks are used in its stead, and they give the same shade of green as the branding on the midsole, heel tab, and tongue flap.

Apart from the gum bottom, the majority of the shoe's design is rather simple, with white leather and complementary accents making up a large portion of the shoe.

If you are interested in getting your hands on a pair of these sneakers, you can easily sign up on the shoe label’s official website or install the SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch.

