5 best Air Jordan 12 colorways under $300

The Air Jordan 12 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of basketball. It was first released in 1996, when Michael Jordan was chasing his fifth NBA championship. The shoe was inspired by a Japanese flag and a women's boot, and featured a sleek design with full-length Zoom Air cushioning and a durable rubber outsole.

AJ 12s also witnessed some of Jordan's most memorable moments, such as his legendary "Flu Game" performance in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Over the years, Air Jordan 12 has been re-released in various colorways and collaborations, some of which are highly sought-after by collectors and fans. Fortunately, not all of them are expensive or hard to find. In fact, there are some great AJ 12 colorways that you can buy for under $300, if you know where to look.

"Indigo" and four other Air Jordan 12 colorways you can purchase under $300

1) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Playoffs" (2022)

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Playoffs" is one of the most classic and popular colorways of the model. It features a black leather upper with white accents on the mudguard, midsole, heel tab, and branding. It also has a red Jumpman logo on the tongue and a silver "23" on the heel.

This colorway was originally worn by Jordan during the 1997 playoffs, when he led the Chicago Bulls to their fifth title. The shoe was re-released in 2012 and again in 2022, with minor changes. The 2022 version has a slightly higher cut and a more tumbled leather texture than the previous ones.

On March 11, 2022, the “Playoffs” (2022) colorway was launched. With a retail price tag of $210, they were sold by the online and offline outlets of Nike’s SNKRS app and its associated Jordan Brand retailers.

You can find this colorway on StockX and Farfetch with prices ranging from $72 to $260, depending on your size.

2) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Twist"

The AJ 12 Retro "Twist" is a new colorway that was released on July 24, 2021. The retail price for these shoes was set to $190 for each pair. They were sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and its partnering Jordan Brand retailers.

Currently, you can buy this colorway on StockX and GOAT with prices ranging from $80 to $249, depending on your size.

It has a simple but striking look, with a white leather upper and red accent on the eyelets, tongue, heel, and outsole. It also has a metallic silver Jumpman logo on the side and a black "23" on the heel. The shoe has a clean and crisp appearance that can go well with any outfit.

3) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Utility"

The Air Jordan 12 Retro "Utility" is another new colorway that was released on August 21, 2021. With a selling price label of $190, these sneakers were sold via the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other Jordan Brand retail outlets.

It has a rugged and durable design, with a black nubuck upper and reflective silver overlays on the mudguard and heel. It also has neon green accents on the eyelets, tongue, heel tab, and outsole. The shoe has a stealthy and futuristic vibe that stands out from the crowd.

Currently, you can get this colorway on StockX with prices ranging from $95 to $200, depending on your size.

4) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game"

The AJ 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game" is an homage to one of Jordan's most legendary performances. In Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Jordan played through a severe case of food poisoning and scored 38 points to lead the Bulls to a crucial victory over Utah Jazz. He wore a black and red colorway of the Air Jordan 12 that became known as the "Flu Game".

The "Reverse Flu Game" flips the colors of the original, with a red suede upper and black accents on the mudguard, midsole, heel tab, and branding.

The shoe was released in December 26, 2020. With a retail price of $190, they were offered via Nike and its partnering Jordan Brand sellers. These pairs are still available on StockX for around $240, depending on your size.

5) Air Jordan 12 Retro "Indigo"

The AJ 12 Retro "Indigo" is a unique colorway that was released in August 2020 with a retail price tag of $190 for each pair. They were sold via Nike and a few other Jordan Brand retailers. Currently, you can buy them on StockX with price tags varying from $105 to $233, depending upon the size you choose.

It has a blue leather upper that fades over time to reveal a lighter shade underneath. It also has white accents on the mudguard, midsole, heel tab, and branding. The shoe has a vintage and worn-in look that adds character and charm to it.

These are just five of the best AJ 12 colorways that you can buy for under $300. If you’re interested in copping in any of the aforementioned pairs, you can check them with StockX and other resellers like GOAT and Ebay. Note that prices will vary with different platforms.

