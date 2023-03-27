5 Nike SB Dunk collabs planned for 2023 

The demand for Nike SB Dunks has skyrocketed in previous years, with vintage models currently fetching some of the highest resell market prices. Recent releases are currently completely sold out and retailers are absolutely unable to keep up with demand due to the model's vast appeal and the intriguing colorways created by the SB team.

With both independent releases and collaborations with businesses like FroSkate, Crushed Skateshop, HUF, and others, the Nike SB Dunk line featured a variety of unique mixes and styles throughout 2022. However, the shoe brand appears to have bigger plans for this year as there are already a number of collaborations planned for its SB Dunk model.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk and four other highly anticipated collabs to look out for in 2023 that feature exciting colorways

1) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low

Nike SB and some musicians have worked together on a few projects over the years, including ones with Dinosaur Jr. and MF Doom, to name a few. Now Run the Jewels will be added to the list since they will be releasing a collaborative Nike SB Dunk Low this year.

The sneakers have a Pink Swoosh as well as an upper region made of University Blue leather with Marina Blue nubuck embellishments. Along with "Jaimily 2010," which is El-legal P's and his wife Emily's combined name along with their wedding date, the Run the Jewels stick-up branding is sewn on the heeltab along with the Zoom unit on the insole.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Would you get this pair ? Nike SB Dunk Low x Run The JewelsWould you get this pair ? Nike SB Dunk Low x Run The Jewels 💕💎 Would you get this pair ? https://t.co/AvQp2cXNcC

Another stitching displays Killer Mike's birth date, i.e. 4/20/75. The Run the Jewels logo is displayed in Marina Blue on the translucent outsole, which also features University Blue accents.

The Run The Jewels x SB Dunk Low is expected to go on sale through SNKRS and in a few authorized skateshops on April 20, priced at $120.

2) April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low

Shane O'Neill, a professional skater and the founder of April Skateboards, has worked with Nike SB for many years and even introduced his own SB model -- Nike SB Shane. When skateboarding made its Olympic premiere at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, Rayssa Leal, then aged 13, competed in these sneakers.

The usage of various textures and cool tone colors in this Nike SB Dunk Low demonstrates O'Neill's ingenuity and design sense. White leather is used to make the toebox, and strong white mesh is used to make the base as a whole. To match the white laces, tongue, and April-branded heel tab, the mid panel and heel have a tonal net covering.

The overlays are covered in aqua suede, which offers a vibrant flash of color to the otherwise understated sneakers. An ice blue-hued outsole and a modern silver swoosh complete the aqua tones. The sneaker's outsole features a chrome rose pattern, while the heel counter has April stitching.

The collab sneakers will enter the market sometime during the summer of 2023. Men's shoes will cost $120 a pair and are anticipated to be in a complete family size run. Meanwhile, the retail costs for the grade school and toddler versions will be $90 and $75, respectively, which will be sold by partnering labels.

3) Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS

Well-known Mexican soda brand, Jarritos, is easily recognizable because of its distinctive glass bottles, which stand out thanks to their vivid colors and diverse flavors. For their most recent joint venture, the beverage company and the swoosh label will be collaborating on a low-top version of the Nike SB Dunk.

These sneakers have a white base with overlays made of canvas that looks like hemp. The iconic Nike Swoosh also features similar material in a green hue. The Jarritos emblem, which is also visible on the lateral heel counter of the shoe, is branded in orange, green, and yellow on the tongue tag. An orange/green outsoles, white laces, and a white midsole complete the look of the Dunk.

With a retail price tag of $130, these shoes will be launched sometime during the upcoming summer of 2023 on the Nike’s SNKRS app and its select retail shops.

4) Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High "Rammellzee"

Artwork from renowned New York visual artist Rammellzee will appear on the next Nike SB Dunk High. The shoe has artwork on the toe box, quarter panel, collar, and heel accent just like its low-top sibling. It also has a white suede foundation that sits over a white gum sole. A co-branded Supreme & Nike SB hangtag as well as a gold "SUPREME" lace dubrae are recurring design elements.

The collaborative sneakers will be launched in July 2023 at a retail price of $140 per pair. Fans can purchase them from the online locations of partner labels.

5) Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Lobster”

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



rtrv.in/3y0Grhu EXCLUSIVE: Concepts Set To Drop A Nike SB Dunk Low What The Lobster For Holiday 2023 🦞🦞🦞 EXCLUSIVE: Concepts Set To Drop A Nike SB Dunk Low What The Lobster For Holiday 2023 🦞🦞🦞rtrv.in/3y0Grhu https://t.co/tlQnPgbECA

With the upcoming Concepts x SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" colorway, the Concepts x Nike SB relationship will see its final "Lobster" version. This iteration will be the follow-up to the “Orange Lobster” variant that garnered headlines in 2022.

The “What the Lobster” colorway will be launched during the holiday season of 2023. Although most details of the shoe are kept under wraps by the partnering brands, it will be sold by the online stores of Nike, Concepts, and associated retail chains.

"What The Lobster" pays homage to earlier hues with its multicolored appearance, which draws cues from each "Lobster" colorway released over the course of fifteen years of their partnership.

The mismatched theme will draw inspiration from the "Lobster" color scheme as well as certain unpublished Concepts x Nike SB Dunk samples, similar to the classic "What The SB" and "What The Paul" colors.

The top five most anticipated Nike SB Dunk collaborations for the current year were listed above. Fans and other readers who are interested in staying updated can subscribe on the brand's official website.

Poll : 0 votes