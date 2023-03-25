5 best Nike Sb x Jordan brand sneaker collabs

Nike has continued to expand its scope and revenue by launching multiple sub-labels, the two of the most widely popular ones being Jordan and SB (Skateboarding). While skateboarding and basketball are polar opposite sports, the creatives at the swoosh label couldn't help but wonder what their amalgamation would be like.

In 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was released as a basketball silhouette and changed both basketball and sneaker culture for good. The shape, colorway and design shifted the norm of the footwear styles at the time, and after a few years, the sneaker model was taken an interest in by the skateboarding community.

The site introduces the story behind SB x Air Jordan ammalgamation:

"Vert and street skaters of the '80s called for a sneaker with cushioning, a high collar and vibrant colours. With icons like Lance Mountain, Mickey Reyes and Bryce Kanights beginning to skate in the Air Jordan I, others took notice, and its legacy began to form."

The collaboration between the Nike SB X Jordan label officially kickstarted in 2014. Since then, the duo has worked together to launch unique and interesting colorways.

The duo most recently launched a new makeover of the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model in "Pine Green" colorway. So, in commemoration of the silhouette, we have compiled a list of five best Nike Sb x Jordan label sneaker collabs of all time:

1) Jordan 1 SB QS "Lance Mountain" 2014

The Jordan brand collaborated with Nike SB and the skate legend Lance Mountain to launch a mismatched pairing of "Bred" and "Royal" colorways, which were coated with black/red color scheme and the second shoe covered in royal blue.

The shoe featured a motif inspired by the practice skateboarders in the 1980's that customized the skate shoes with markers and spray paint. The shoe was an extremely limited release and became one of the most after sneakers of all time, with reseller price going up to $600.

2) Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low "Richmond Playground"

This collaborative Air Jordan 1 shoe was launched in December 2019 and come clad in an "Desert Ore / Dark powder blue / Black / Royal Blue" color scheme. The legendary skateboarder Lance used to skate at the Richmond Playground at the south of the Presidio in San Francisco.

The site introduces the sneaker:

"The Richmond Park AJ1 pays homage to Lance’s unbeatable style and the vintage designs of the handball court at the Richmond Playground."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out chino khaki material overlay. The pair is a homage to Lance.

3) Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High OG "NYC To Paris"

The sneaker was launched in May 2019 and comes clad in a "Light Bone / Black / Crimson Tint / Hyper Pink" color scheme.

The silhouette's high collar and the Air cushioning was suited for the vert skaters, and the dynamic color schemes was also an attracting point to help define the street skating.

This sneaker was launched as a part of the collection, which paid attention to the history fo Jordan Brand and skateboarding - New York and Paris.

4) Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High OG " LA to Chicago"

An accompaniment with the aforementioned sneaker in the collection, the sneaker comes clad in a "Court Purple / Black / Sail / Violet Court / Cole / Noir" color scheme. The shoe was released on May 2019.

The site introduces the sneaker collection:

"The collection is highlighted by a collaborative effort with Nike SB on two Air Jordan I highs that pay homage to important locales in the respective histories of Jordan Brand and skateboarding — Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Paris."

The shoes are designed to age beautifully, and as it wears off, it reveals a bolder and gorgeous underlays, giving it a vintage touch.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low SB "$24.99"

This collaborative Air Jordan 1 Low is designed by the skate legend Eric Koston as he reminisced about his past.

The sneaker model comes clad in a "Dark Powder Blue / White" color scheme and features a longer vamp, resized swoosh and full leather upper. Koston's signature is added on the insides of tongue and a "$24.99" lettering is added on the underside as a nod to the 1986 shoe.

Other than the aforementioned pairs, the duo launched Nike SB X Air Jordan 4 sneaker model in a "Pine Green" makeover on March 21, 2023. Each pair was retailed for $225.

