Nike Dunk Low “Mystic Red Cargo Khaki” shoes: Price and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low has been the global standard for footwear in recent years. In 2016, it was a straight-to-outlet design, but because of the "Panda" Dunks rule brought on by the regular restocks on the Nike marketing plan, it became a highly popular mainstream model.

The brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Mystic Red Cargo Khaki" variant will go on sale sometime around the holiday season of 2023.

The pair is available for purchase through a number of different officially approved retailers, both online and off, as well as through the Nike SNRKS app and other platforms. These sneakers will be offered for a set price of $110 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Mystic Red Cargo Khaki” shoes is complimented with white sole units

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Mystic Red Cargo Khaki shoes (Image via Nike)

As 2023 enters its fourth month, the sportswear-leading company Nike, situated in Beaverton, Oregon, has retained its top spot as the footwear innovator.

The firm has had a fruitful year as it introduces iconic updates to its vintage sneaker models and expands its selection of brand-new, technologically advanced sneaker lines. Jordan 23/7, Ja 1, Tatum 1, and Air Max 270 are just a few of the brand-new shoe models that the swoosh label has released.

In addition to introducing new shoes and focusing on technological improvements, the swoosh label has placed a strong emphasis on the Dunk design. With numerous updates to the shoe model and its variations, Nike has increased the selection of Dunk sneakers in its line. The Dunk Low "Mystic Red Cargo Khaki" makeover is the most recent one to be included.

The Swoosh label outlines the beginnings as well as the development of their famed Nike Dunk Low style as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The silhouette maintains the traditional two-tone colorblocking while adopting the customary all-leather construction that we have grown to know and love from the Dunk Low. Cargo khaki and mystic red are combined, with the latter color covering the mudguard, eyestays, and heel counter.

Take a look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Mystic red is used to decorate the toe box, quarter panels, as well as the collar. The final two branding hits are a cargo khaki Swoosh as well as mystic red "Nike" stitching on the midfoot and heel, which contrasts with the tonal laces that match the overlays and the red touches on the tongue flap and Nike-branded tag.

A mystic red rubber outsole and a dazzling white Dunk midsole can be found beneath the foot.

The new Nike Dunk Low "Mystic Red Cargo Khaki" colorway will be launched this year. Prospective consumers can browse the SNKRS app or sign up for the official Swoosh website to stay current on the well-known design.

